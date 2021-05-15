May is recognized as Mental Health Matters Month for the State of California and a resolution for local recognition was recently adopted by the Kings County Board of Supervisors — for good reason.
According to Johns Hopkins, it’s estimated that 26% of adults in America suffer a mental illness. That’s more than 1 in 4 people. And 2020 hasn’t exactly been an easy year on the mental state of countless millions.
Unfortunately, we’re unaware in a great many cases of what the people next to us may be dealing with. Oftentimes we can’t be bothered or they’re afraid of the stigma that comes from speaking up, or some combination of both —and other factors.
So I’ve decided to get the ball rolling on that topic, starting with myself.
I live with obsessive compulsive disorder. I was first diagnosed when I was 11 years old and it’s just been a part of my life the last 20 years. When something is off balance, or some minor detail is bothering me, I can’t think about anything but that issue regardless of how small — that’s the “obsessive” part. Then I become anxious. And however hard I might try, there’s no rest for me until everything is fixed — that’s the “compulsive” part.
The things I obsess over can range from the mundane (symmetry, certain numbers, book ideas) to my finances and the accuracy of my reporting (though this last one has had its advantages in my profession). And all this feeds into a second issue I’ve dealt with for all my adult life.
Like many, including more than a few people reading this, I battle chronic depression. And I do mean battle. Because it can feel like you’re stranded and under siege on some distant island, where your resources are running thin but you still have to repel wave after wave of whatever life throws at you. It can lay you up in bed and make you unwilling, even afraid to get up, because the moment you do, you’re going to have to fight those waves all over again. And you become tired in ways that can’t be fixed by a good night’s sleep.
So why would I admit to this? Because I don’t just fight it every day — I beat it every day. And if I just keep it to myself, then what was the point of all of it? How am I supposed to help others are under siege on their own little islands? I fight it back because it’s the only way I can relieve others.
I’ve been told I should be private about that, but at the end of the day, why should I — or anyone else — feel shame over it? Do we cast stigma on others for having cancer? For having a limp? No. You’re not a bad person or a freak for going through mental health troubles, or seeking treatment any more than someone with a physical ailment.
And just like there’s more to a cancer patient than their cancer or a disabled man than his limp, there’s more to me than obsessive compulsive disorder and depression. I’m a son, a brother, a friend, an award-winning reporter and an Orthodox Christian. And there’s more to you as well. You’re siblings, parents, teachers, chefs, athletes, mentors, protégés and friends, with far more to you than depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety or anything else.
But there’s one thing you’re not – an island – and neither am I. Professional help is available. And as for me, I’m an email away.
