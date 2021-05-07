Before going to the Thursday Night Market, our freelance photographer Gary Feinstein shared some advice with me.
First, he advised me just to walk there from the office, since it’s close enough and parking is too much of a hassle. The other piece of advice that stood out was to bring money.
Gary was definitely right about the parking, as hundreds had already braved the heat and gathered for a debut night of festivities and fun at Civic Park. As for bringing money, it turns out I really didn’t need to bring all that much. I came with $40 in my wallet and left with a pound of yellow nectarines, a little flat of blueberries, a slightly bigger flat of dates and a bottle of wine, with plenty of cash to spare. While balancing the plastic bags and my camera equipment, I found that what I needed far more than money was another pair of arms.
I’m sure I’m not the only one who felt that way.
The local farmers market — that summertime staple of any farming town — didn’t fail to deliver for the families of Hanford. Last year, COVID-19 meant no music, no dining and only a handful of vendors. And while things still aren’t back up to full swing for 2021, Irma Decker of Thor Farms said it was a night-and-day difference.
“This year so far … way better than last year,” Decker said. “It was very, very, small and not as many people actually came out because they were worried about COVID and so now that things are loosening up just a little bit, this being our first night here, I’m sure that we’re gonna sell out, which is wonderful.”
It was also a good environment for Corey Reynolds — with the balloon that he made proving to be the weapon of choice for more than a few children who were sparring at the park. His wife runs Pirate Painting and he came on her suggestion. Between twists of a balloon, he concurred that the market was a sort of pulse for Hanford as the spring gives way to summer.
“I think that’s why a lot of people like being in Hanford because you can be in this setting and you’re not going to be afraid to come out here and walk around and … everyone’s around for each other,” Reynolds said.
If you missed the first Thursday Night Market of 2021, the good news is that you’ll have another chance next week and every Thursday all the way to October. And if you do come, take my advice — treat yourself to the dates.
