In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, residents watch as the Blue Ridge Fire burns above blacked-out homes in Chino Hills. Southern California utilities say they may cut power to more than 300,000 customers this week as dry, gusty weather raises the threat of wildfire danger. The National Weather Service is issuing red flag warnings of extreme fire danger over much of the region because of dry vegetation, low humidity and gusty Santa Ana winds.