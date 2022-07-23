Dry California
This Sept. 3, 2015, file photo shows a dried-out lawn at Los Angeles City Hall, with a sign explaining that irrigation has been shut off due to the ongoing drought. 

 Nick Ut/AP

So you want to get rid of your lawn to save water and resources. Here is the conundrum however…It will take effort, finances, and resources to remove a lawn and replace it with new plants. If a landscaping firm is too much on a limited budget, consider the following methods and resources.  

First, what do I have?

Figure out what type of grass you have: cool-season or warm-season. Cool-season grasses, such as tall fescue, are green all year long and tend to require more water. Warm-season grasses, such as Bermuda grass hybrids, do best with less water in the hot months and go dormant/ brownish in the winter months. Some methods of removal work better for each type of grass, so knowing before you start will help you save time and pick the best methods.

