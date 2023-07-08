“Reading is like breathing in. Writing is like breathing out.”
— Pam Allyn
I collect quotes. I came across this one again, quite by accident, last week. The finding of it was serendipitous as I felt it conveyed, perfectly, the message I wanted to send for this column.
This column marks six months that I have been writing “Looking Back in Lemoore.” That time has flown by. On this occasion, I want to again thank The Sentinel and editor Parker Bowman for giving me this opportunity. I give special thanks to you, my readers. I sincerely hope you enjoy reading this column each week as much as I enjoy writing it. I learn so much each week as I scroll through The Advance. It is always like a treasure hunt in which I find so many gems to share with you. Thank you for taking time each week to read it.
My curious nature had me intrigued by the story time book. So, of course, I got sidetracked and did a bit of research. Whatever did we do before Google? In a matter of seconds I learned that The Little House is a 1942 children's picture book written and illustrated by Virginia Lee Burton. It was indeed a “prize winning” book. It was the recipient of the esteemed Caldecott Medal for illustration in 1943.
First awarded in 1938, the Caldecott annually recognizes the illustrator of the preceding year’s most distinguished American picture book for children.
Thank you all again for allowing me to take you along with me, as we look back in Lemoore…
80 Years Ago (1943)
Fifteen children were in attendance Wednesday afternoon at library for the weekly story hour for younger children. “The Story of the Little House,” the prize winning children’s story for 1942, was the feature attraction for the interested listeners. The story house periods are held each week promptly at 1:10 in the afternoon with Mrs. Herbert Jones as storyteller on Wednesday for the younger children, and Mrs. M. H. Hanson on Tuesday afternoon for the older group. Children of the community are invited to attend these sessions.
California Highway Patrolmen operating in Kings County today were instructed to enforce rigidly Section 600 of the Vehicle Code prohibiting the throwing of lighted cigars, cigarettes and other burning material in rural areas from moving vehicles. In a bulletin to Captain Carr, Chief E. Raymond Cato ordered all the local officers to issue arrest citations in every case when the circumstances are deemed to justify such action. “The heavy grass and weed cover along many of our highways constitutes an extremely serious fire hazard,” Cato’s order said. “Every bit of our crops is desperately needed for food and for the feeding of our livestock. A cigar or cigarette thoughtlessly or deliberately thrown from an automobile may become as destructive as an incendiary bomb, starting a fire.”
Lt. Byron Dickenson arrived here last Saturday to spend a few days visiting with his parents, Chief of Police Henry and Mrs. Dickenson at their home on G Street.
85 Years Ago (1938)
Work of remodeling the old bank building at the northwest corner of Fox and D Streets for the new home of the local library began last Saturday. Extensive renovating operations are proceeding under the direction of H. J. Starrett. The floors are being relaid, and the ceilings replastered and painted. Arrangements are being made for an extensive research department. Some 200 feet of new shelving will be installed, with the old shelving being used in the small committee room. The main desk will be opposite the entrance with the children’s section on the east side. According to Starrett the building should be ready for occupancy near the first of August. Heating and plumbing installation is being done by Poindexter and Skoegard, with Lowe’s Electric shop supplying new light fixtures.
100 Years Ago (1923)
Two twilight baseball games will be played this week on the local ball grounds.
The first game will be played tonight between the Firemen and the Merchants while the second game will be staged Thursday night between the Commercial Club and the High School.