master column photo.jpg

Donna Galletti

 Donna Galletti

“Reading is like breathing in. Writing is like breathing out.” 

— Pam Allyn

I collect quotes. I came across this one again, quite by accident, last week. The finding of it was serendipitous as I felt it conveyed, perfectly, the message I wanted to send for this column.

Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. For 40 years, after college, she made the bay area and the central coast her home. Upon retirement she has returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you