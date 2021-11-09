20 Years Ago
Over the years we’ve honored men and women – mostly men – who are veterans of our nation’s armed services. We’ve picked, mostly, veterans of wars and conflicts rather than centering our coverage on the brave and valiant people who served in peacetime. Last year we did three stories: one was of a woman, a wife, who stayed home and worked while her husband was serving overseas in combat. Was she a hero? Did she deserve to have her story told? You bet! That feeling of not tooting their own horns hurts our understanding of history in not having our heroes’ stories, as that generation fades away, on paper or tape. How many of us have – or had – fathers, grandfathers, and other family members and acquaintances who served during the wars and police actions? How many don’t know the personal history of the men and women we know who were part of Normandy, Hamburger Hill, Saigon? How many of us don’t know about the medals? Take time to remember, or learn, as we approach the Veterans Day weekend. And plan to attend the Adventist church’s Veterans Day ceremonies in Lemoore on Saturday, and the various other celebrations throughout the county on Sunday. We don’t hear our heroes horn tooting – we hear a symphony which blesses America.
Lemoore voters vaulted a community activist onto the City Council Tuesday while returning two incumbents to office. Unofficial election returns show Lynda Lahodny leading the way with 2,126 votes, or 28.7 percent of all ballots cast. Incumbent Ed Martin finished second and incumbent John W. Luis rounded out the open seat grab.
30 Years Ago
One of Lemoore’s established businesses will be closing its doors come mid-December, but the man behind the business will still be around to greet customers and fill orders. Walt Hopkins, the owner and pharmacist of Oliver’s Pharmacy, announced last week that he will close his drug store effective sometime in December. He received an offer from Save Mart to go to work in its pharmacy, slated to open Dec. 11 in the new Kmart/Save Mart shopping center located at the intersection of 18th Avenue and Hanford-Armona Road. Hopkins has mixed emotions about closing up shop after having worked at Oliver’s Pharmacy since 1955. “This town was only 3,000 people when I first came here.”
Convention was a lost word as far as San Joaquin Valley weather was concerned this week. It set its own pattern of seasonal temperatures rather than heed those established during previous years. Afternoon and night temperatures both ran some five to ten degrees above the norm with extension of the same favorable conditions due to rain in the west while the east shivers under one of its most severe storms recorded for this time of year.
Council members meeting in City Hall Monday night heard the proposal that the city add fluorine to its water supply as a means of reducing the rate of tooth decay, particularly in children.
Ceil Howe, rancher of the Stratford district, has been named by Governor Earl Warren as a representative from the locale on the newly proposed Kings River Conservation District. Other directors appointed by the governor are Ralph Morgan of Hanford, J.B. Patterson of Dinuba, Frank Miller of Tranquility, and Kirby Hansen, George N. Skoegard, and A.J. Quist of Fresno.
80 Years Ago
Lemoore is to have one of the first USO buildings in the state, and the ground breaking on Monday marked the culmination of weeks of effort toward the securing of the unit for Lemoore Field personnel.
90 Years Ago
Twenty thousand people are expected to view the Armistice day celebration in Corcoran today, at which Governor James Rolph jr., mounted on a stead, will lead the parade, which will begin at 10 a.m.
Firemen concentrated their efforts on trying to protect the score or more tanks containing 125,000 gallons of gasoline, fuel oil, and other products. They were aided in their fight by a favorable wind which was blowing the intense heat away from the tanks and buildings. The plant was established here about a year ago following the opening of the Kettleman field.
110 Years Ago
The Belknap building has just been completely remodeled and accepted by the owner, J.W. Belknap. The cost was $20,000. On the corner is the liquor store facing Heinlen street and Barre Phipps barber shop. Facing D street is the clubrooms of the liquor store, the Model store and the Lemoore hardware.
