The air around Liberty Middle School was caressed by the sweet sounds of four jazz bands as they took part in the first annual Liberty Middle School Jazz Festival. Four outstanding jazz bands contributed their finesse to make the Thursday, Nov. 20 evening a pleasurable event. Leading off the program was the host band under the direction of Mike Porter.
Concerns about the disposal of potentially hazardous asbestos-bearing materials from old base housing, being demolished at the Lemoore Naval Air Station. have been investigated by the San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District. According to tests run at Dan Bowen’s expense by San Joaquin Environmental in Fresno, mastic used to glue floor tiles to the concrete pads in the old houses contained between 1 and 2 percent asbestos, enough to fall under federal asbestos regulations under certain circumstances.
Lemoore’s 1992 Christmas parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. next Friday, marking the first time this yearly procession has taken place under the lights, which should only add to the atmosphere of the occasion. The theme for this year’s parade is “Children’s Christmas Fantasies for Yesterday and Today.”
The Rev. David Eekhoff, outgoing moderator of the San Joaquin Presbytery, was honored during a recent meeting hosted by the Presbyterian Church of Lemoore-Stratford. Eekhoff served as pastor of the Lemoore Presbyterian Church from 1972 to 1987 and is still an active member of the congregation, singing in the choir and serving on many committees. He currently has a private practice in family counselling in Lemoore.
Norm Garcia was named the Lemoore Eagles’ Citizen of the Year during celebration at the Eagles Hall last Thursday, Nov. 19. Garcia, who received his award from Eagles President Michael Taylor, was honored for his many years of community involvement and leadership. The 1987 honoree has been a member of the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department for 23 years, and currently serves as Fire Chief.
The Dressler Sisters will be appearing in the Harris Ranch Restaurant ballroom. The three daughters of Pat and Norman Dressler of Lemoore, all graduated from Lemoore High School and have performed locally and throughout the state. Kathy 21, and 19-year-old Patti attend Fresno City College; and Mary, 23, will enroll at UCLA in the spring.
Lemoore’s Tommie Smith last Thursday night, in a meeting in Los Angeles, agreed to join a boycott of the next Olympic Games. He had assured friends in Lemoore he was personally not in favor of such a move but insisted he would, nevertheless, feel bound to take joint action with his fellow athletes.
The Viking float — entered by the City of Kingsburg — captivated all viewers at the Christmas Parade in Lemoore. Its sheer beauty, judges stated, gave it preeminently the first sweepstakes position.
Just a Chuckle — Some people don’t mind Christmas shopping at all — they just charge right ahead.
Weather became the topic for cool discussion this week when night temperatures skidded to the lower 30s and frostladen landscapes were viewed over morning coffee cups. The first rain of the season pelted this area over the weekend with a total of .61 inches recorded.
Saturday night of this week, December 2, 1922, a box social will be given at the Presbyterian social hall. Every one is invited. Girls are going to bring lunch for two in attractive boxes. Boys are coming prepared to buy the boxes. Entertainment will be in the form of an indoor track meet.
Bert Walker, the Advance genial typesetter, had the misfortune of getting his finger caught in a wheel of the linotype machine this morning which cut a deep gash in the end of the finger and tore the nail nearly off.
The Woman’s Auxiliary of the Legion Post of the American Legion are planning for a unique Pie Sale all day tomorrow at the room next to Brown’s Barber Shop in the Odd Fellow’s Building. Besides having home made pies, on sale all day, until they all are sold out, the ladies will serve pie and coffee and milk during the noon hours from 11 to 1 o’clock. The money raised will be used for purchasing linen for the Legion Building.
Mr. Nunes, editor of the California, a Portuguese publication printed in The Advance office but published from Hanford, is getting out his paper again this week, He has been seriously ill in San Francisco and hence was unable to publish for the past three weeks.