Betty Bowden

25 Years Ago

The air around Liberty Middle School was caressed by the sweet sounds of four jazz bands as they took part in the first annual Liberty Middle School Jazz Festival. Four outstanding jazz bands contributed their finesse to make the Thursday, Nov. 20 evening a pleasurable event. Leading off the program was the host band under the direction of Mike Porter.

Concerns about the disposal of potentially hazardous asbestos-bearing materials from old base housing, being demolished at the Lemoore Naval Air Station. have been investigated by the San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District. According to tests run at Dan Bowen’s expense by San Joaquin Environmental in Fresno, mastic used to glue floor tiles to the concrete pads in the old houses contained between 1 and 2 percent asbestos, enough to fall under federal asbestos regulations under certain circumstances.

