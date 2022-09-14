Members of the VFA-146 squadron departed Lemoore Naval Air Station for a six-month around-the-world cruise aboard the USS Nimitz on Thursday.
The Sarah Mooney museum is currently owned by the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce. New directors are needed to fill out the charter’s full slate of 16 members. Besides the work of running the Mooney Museum’s organization, Lemoore’s historical repository also needs docents. The museum depends upon three primary sources of annual income: a barbecue, a golf tournament, and an allocation from the city of Lemoore.
National POW/MIA Recognition Day is Sept. 18. In honor of U.S. soldiers who remain Prisoners Of War or Missing In Action, there will be a ceremony in Welsh Park at Lemoore Naval Air Station. The ceremony will follow a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. in the Commissioned Officers’ Mess at LNAS.
A new B-class track record of 10:088 was set last weekend at the Lemoore Midget Raceway during the 1987 California State Championships. Turning in the record time was Mike Beasley. Other fast time winners included Brad Duinkerken at 9:977, A class; Jeff Cardoza, 9:723, AA-single; and Brian Cardoza, 9:948, AA-twin.
Opened for residence this week is the Lemoore Dormitory on Olive Street near D Street. The long two-story building which houses 26 single units and 23 double rooms for civilian employees of the War Department stationed at the Lemoore Army Flying School, is now receiving its tenants. Single rooms rent for $5 per week and double occupancy rooms rent for $3.50 per week per person.
Lemoore residents are responding favorably to the Lemoore Army Flying School’s campaign to secure clean cotton rags, for use of ground crews at the base. The material is used in wiping planes and it is essential that plenty be obtained, according to word received today from the base public relations office. The big blue box in front of Lloyd Coats store on D Street is the receptacle for deposit of the rags, which should be clean and must be of cotton.
Final plans are falling into place for the Lemoore Community Fair. The fair will feature a “Child Welfare Clinic”, a “Dog of All Nations” dog show, commercial and automobile exhibits, and 12 to 14 concessions for the pleasure zone. Four farm bureau districts will enter exhibits, and a number of valuable animals are scheduled to be shown in the livestock division. The Lemoore Fire Department offered to furnish a restroom. The offer was accepted with much delight.
Mrs. W.C. Truckell, chairman of the committee for the Pet Stock Parade, announced that the prizes will be on display at the Allis Drug Store.
The W.C.T.U. will hold a “sweet exchange” at the home of Mrs. W.V. Rasor, Wednesday afternoon.
When duck season opens on October 15, there will be great duck hunting near Stratford, according to present signs. The ducks are all ready thick.
Today the old Stepp Warehouse is the scene of much activity. The Associated Fruit Company is making boxes to ship grapes from this locality.
Equal suffrage for Maine women was defeated 2 to 1 at a special election held Sept. 10.
Los Angeles carpenters have strengthened their union organization and are threatening to strike for the closed shop system, a wage scale of $5 for eight hours, and some minor concessions.
Ben Hancock has opened up a sales room and service station for the “Overland” in the Mac Lovelace building on the corner of D and Follett streets. He has a carload of new models on display and there are many who welcome the Overland agency to Lemoore again.
Alford’s Grocery is paying 40c a dozen for eggs this week.
The finishing touches are now being made at the Lemoore Winery, and a test of the entire plant will be made within the next few days. We are informed that the plant will be in readiness for receiving the grape crop by the 15th.
Manning and Son have been hauling brick for several days past to the site of the Lemoore Union High School building, and expect to begin the laying of the foundation about next Monday.