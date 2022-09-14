Betty Bowden

Betty Bowden

25 Years Ago

Members of the VFA-146 squadron departed Lemoore Naval Air Station for a six-month around-the-world cruise aboard the USS Nimitz on Thursday.

The Sarah Mooney museum is currently owned by the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce. New directors are needed to fill out the charter’s full slate of 16 members. Besides the work of running the Mooney Museum’s organization, Lemoore’s historical repository also needs docents. The museum depends upon three primary sources of annual income: a barbecue, a golf tournament, and an allocation from the city of Lemoore.

Recommended for you