The warm afternoon sun of Friday, Oct. 24, was one of the many witnesses to the official opening of the Sequoia Inn adjacent to the Hanford Mall. The hotel has been constructed by the Tachi Yokut tribe of the Santa Rosa Rancheria south of Lemoore. The hotel, representing an investment of about $2 million Tachi dollars and employing eight to twelve people, is one of many investments the Tachi plan to make in order to become less dependent upon gaming as a source of tribal income.
About 1,200 Lemooreans are expected to turn out and vote next week in the upcoming presidential election. Will President Nixon retain his title? Or will he be ousted by Democratic Senator George McGovern or American Independent Assemblyman John G. Schmitz? Just how close is this 3-way race? Even though the Gallup Polls show that Nixon carries 59-60 percent of all registered voters, McGovern still expresses confidence that he can win. Schmitz carries 2% of those registered to vote.
The Filipino-American Association of Kings County held its Mrs. Philippines 1997-98 Coronation Ball sept. 27 at Lemoore Naval Air Station’s Squigglees Club. The elegant event was attended by about 250 people. Dr. Merle Ancheta of Lemoore won the coveted title of Mrs. Philippines. She also won the talent competition with her rendition of a popular Tagalog song. She has been practicing family dentistry since 1984.
Most weather experts tell us that this year’s El Nino ocean currents will produce California’s wettest winter in 100 years. In preparation for flood conditions, the City of Lemoore has made plans to have burlap bags and sand available.
The Lemoore Connection continues to pay big dividends for Fresno State University’s 1992 football team. Three members of the outstanding group of former Lemoore High School gridders now wearing the Red and Blue of the Bulldogs played prominent roles in last Saturday’s 31-28 come from behind win over the University of New Mexico. Lorenzo Neal, the elderly statesman of the Lemoore Six, rushed 16 times for 108 yards to push his career total beyond 2,000 yards and scored one TD. Tommy Jones, a junior and the older brother of redshirt freshman, Charlie Jones, had his second and third interceptions of the season. Gene Smith, also a redshirt freshman, continues to turn in outstanding plays.
The Culture Club of Lemoore High School took first place in club float competition during last Friday’s homecoming parade. The theme of the float was “Friends.” On the float were Joe Contreras, Erika Ramirez, Anna Szot, Polish exchange student, Judy Quintero, Luz Huizar, and Bryan Porter.
Due to a lack of referees, all but two Lemoore Youth Soccer League matches last Saturday were canceled. “That’s the first time that we’ve ever had to do that,” says Sandy Sousa, league president. To avoid the necessity of canceling future matches because of a lack of officials, league officers want to expand their list of referees.
Lemoore Elementary School District may be faced with spending up to $200,000 to clean up soil and groundwater contamination from a former underground gasoline storage site, and as much as $173,000 to eradicate asbestos from its three school campuses.
“We are asking the cooperation of the young men and women of this city on Halloween night,” said Chief of Police Henry Dickenson today. “Since these are critical times, and since we are in the war-zone, already dimmed out and in constant threat of a complete black-out, we are asking the students and other young people of the community to refrain from the usual Halloween pranks. The placing of obstructions in the streets, the hindrance of any traffic might conceivably end in serious results, in case the city should be under a sudden blackout. “Therefore,” Dickenson said, “we hope the youngsters will refrain from thoughtless action on this war-time Halloween.
Harry Randleman of the Lemoore garage was unable to start his powerful Velie speedster this morning on account of the cold snap—and the same experience was enjoyed by a number of local auto owners.
Speed officer Art Benton has been nipping the speeders lately. He has a bunch of victims appearing this week to get their fines. Too much speed, one headlight, and reckless driving are the charges.
Alfred E. Crane, who drives a cream truck for a local creamery has traveled six and one half times around the world, during the past 11 years, without going more than 25 miles away from Lemoore.