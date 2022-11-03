Betty Bowden

25 Years Ago

The warm afternoon sun of Friday, Oct.  24, was one of the many witnesses to the official opening of the Sequoia Inn adjacent to the Hanford Mall. The hotel has been constructed by the Tachi Yokut tribe of the Santa Rosa Rancheria south of Lemoore. The hotel, representing an investment of about $2 million Tachi dollars and employing eight to twelve people, is one of many investments the Tachi plan to make in order to become less dependent upon gaming as a source of tribal income.

About 1,200 Lemooreans are expected to turn out and vote next week in the upcoming presidential election. Will President Nixon retain his title? Or will he be ousted by Democratic Senator George McGovern or American Independent Assemblyman John G. Schmitz? Just how close is this 3-way race? Even though the Gallup Polls show that Nixon carries 59-60 percent of all registered voters, McGovern still expresses confidence that he can win. Schmitz carries 2% of those registered to vote.

