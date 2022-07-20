25 Years Ago
Tachi-Yokuts celebrate the Fourth with a bang – A crowd of nearly 5,000 people from several counties packed the stands, and the Bingo Palace’s parking lot, and then spilled out onto the side roads leading to the gaming center to enjoy an evening of food, music, and fireworks. “We hope that this event will become a yearly part of the Fourth of July celebration here in Kings County,” explained Richard Latronico, marketing director for the Bingo Palace casino.
All of America felt the loss of the great actor Jimmy Stewart last week. But, for some locals, the loss also brought up old memories. “I can remember us girls dressing up special and going out to the base’s USO dances hoping to get a dance with Jimmy Stewart,” smiled long time Kings County resident Mary Cox. “He never showed up,” Jimmy Stewart was stationed at the Army Air Field outside of Lemoore during WWII where he practiced his skills as a pilot. Stationed for several months in 1943, Stewart kept a low profile in life, followed suit here. Marie Ralph, who worked at the Wilson Hotel in Hanford, spoke of cleaning the room Stewart kept there. “He would use it on an occasional weekend.” Jimmy Stewart, a captain when in Kings County, would go on to finish his military career as colonel in the army reserve.
80 Years Ago
The official re-numbering of houses and lots within the City of Lemoore was voted upon by the members of the City Council Tuesday night. With the recent growth of the city, more accurate house numbering is sought to expedite mail delivery as well as for the sake of general convenience. Work will begin soon under the direction of the city engineer.
Service stations closed today from one until six this afternoon to release men and trucks in the intensive last minute search for old rubber. Lemoore’s tally this morning reached 89,644 pounds, according to Chairman Cecil Friend.
95 Years Ago
With the turning of steam into the tanks last Saturday the Essential Products Co. began the distilling of the first crop of mint grown in Kings County.
The Lemoore High School Trustees have purchased a Moreland truck to be used as a school bus.
Effective July 1, N.M. Leoni retired from the drug business in Lemoore to give his attention to ranching. J.W. McTarnahan will manage the store for A. Leoni, the Lemoore man’s father, who is now sole proprietor of the business.
100 Years Ago
The Island Farm Bureau Center meeting of next Thursday night, which had been scheduled for the auditorium was held at the river bridge instead. A hot dog feed was enjoyed following a swim in the river.
Fishermen near Stratford were very lucky Sunday as large numbers of bass and cat fish were caught.
105 Years Ago
Today’s War News – Washington officials announced that no drawing will be made for drafted men until next week as all of the states have not completed their exemption board organizations.
Russians push on toward Lemberg — Capture 10,000 prisoners — General Korniloff’s army is forcing the Austro-Germans to retreat across the Lomnica River—British and Germans fighting east of Dunkirk.
President Wilson appeals to business men for loyalty—assures fair prices to all but says extortionate prices will not be tolerated by the government.
Lucky Escape — Robert Flaherty had a narrow escape from serious injury last Friday. One of the racing cars entered in the Hanford races July 4, was being driven at a high rate of speed and ran into Moyer’s delivery car, turning the car over and throwing Flaherty out. He escaped, however, with a few minor bruises.
120 Years Ago
Five carloads of lumber have arrived for use in the construction of the Lemoore Winery.
Crude oil is evidently a very cheap fuel, the cost of the oil in car-load lots being 45 cents per barrel laid down in Lemoore for running the light and power plant.
J.N. Wheeler has returned to Lemoore from Coalinga. He brought with him a carload of bees, which he will keep in this section until winter.
The railroad fare from Lemoore to Hanford for the ball game on Sunday (round trip on regular train) will be 30 cents.