20 Years Ago
Local muralist, Colleen Chronister, has begun placing definition lines on the mural “Tachi Sunset” which will, when completed, grace the entire eastern exterior wall of the Bank of America in downtown Lemoore. Chronister estimates another three weeks of work before the mural is completed.
35 Years Ago
Paramount Pictures is coming to Lemoore to film a portion of the $30 million movie “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” a comedy starring John Candy and Steve Martin. Although some people will be picked to be extras and several businesses will be asked to provide catering and other services, many residents and travelers will be inconvenienced by the closure of part of Highway 198 between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. May 11-18. People wanting to travel Highway 198 between Highway 41 and the Avenal cutoff near Lemoore Naval Air Station will be detoured to Jackson Avenue during the filming period. According to Brian Thiebaux, executive director of Crown Development Corp., “I understand they (film-makers) plan to burn a car, but I don’t know how they’ll do it. It’ll come up the Avenal cutoff on-ramp, make a U-turn, and go the wrong way on the freeway.”
Lemoore High’s swim teams were shut out last Thursday by Reedley High, although several Tigers more than held their own. The LHS varsity boys, saw Bill Siegel and Mike Hays earn a pair of wins each. Siegel captured the 50 freestyle and 100 back while Hays took the 100 and 200 free. Hays, Tim Shaw, Arnie Ammann and Dale Wilson also combined to win the 400 free relay. The varsity girls took a 1-2-3 in the diving competition. Jenny Schnell garnered first place honors followed by Briana Druyon and Lori Siegel. Tyra Funchess was a double winner for the junior varsity girls, winning the 50 free and 50 breast. Diver Carey Hutchison also garnered a first.
Tom Parry, Chris Armwood, and JoJo Person, familiar names during the 1987 Lemoore High track and field season, paced the LHS varsity to the championship of the 32nd annual Lemoore Kiwanis Invitational Track Meet held Friday evening at Tiger Stadium. Parry won the 110 high hurdles, Armwood captured the 400 meters and Person triumphed in the 100. Lemoore’s varsity girls lone individual win was produced by senior Letitia Castaneda.
50 Years Ago
A Citizens Committee met in the Lemoore High School library to organize support for the high school bond issue. Tom Bettencourt was appointed chairman and assisting him will be area chairman Nateva Soloman (Lemoore area), Capt. and Mrs. A.E. Westmoreland (LNAS), and Harry Reilly as finance chairman. The bond issue is for the construction of new classrooms plus rehabilitation or replacement of buildings that do not meet the standards of the Field Act, a law designed to protect schools against earthquake hazards.
55 Years Ago
As a community tradition, dating back 10 years, the Lemoore Advance has carried a “spoof” news story in its “Krazy Daze” issue just before or after April Fool’s Day. Last year it was a story of “Flying Saucers” over downtown Lemoore and the nearby Naval Air Station which somehow surprised many until they read the end of the story. This year the report of a new discovery of rich uranium ore near Lemoore—valued by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission at some two billion dollars—sent a flurry of excitement through western Kings County. As soon as last week’s issue hit the street, phone calls came in to the paper for more particulars, from those who had not read the last few paragraphs of the uranium story.
65 Years Ago
The multi-million-dollar development, fronting on Highway 41, would extend from the SP tracks to the south and from the highway to the west. It would be available to navy and citizen personnel.
Frank Hooper and Robert N. McKee of the Cimarron Cattle Company, Tuesday night, presented tentative plans to the Kings County Planning Commission which envisioned the ultimate development of 640 acres with housing and other facilities to serve approximately 1800 to 2000 families.
80 Years Ago
The local Salvage for Victory committee, American Red Cross, and Boy Scouts of Troop 80, all of Lemoore, are issuing a plea for waste materials of all kinds. “Here is an opportunity for every citizen in every community in America to help turn out the weapons that can give the only answer to the treachery at Pearl Harbor,” H.S. Breitigam, chairman stated. The committee has announced that for victory, every pound of waste material must be salvaged.