Betty Bowden

Betty Bowden

25 Years Ago

Rebutted in his attempt to apply California’s anti-pollution laws to the San Francisco Bay Area, Sen. Jim Costa said he will continue to push for tougher standards to reduce the flow of airborne contaminants gusting from the Bay Area into the Valley counties. The Bay Area is currently exempt from the tough air pollution laws applied to Valley counties despite a ruling this month by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that the Bay Area is a “nonattainment area” for air pollution standard enforcement efforts.

It’s a fact… About 5,000 years ago, pigeons became the first trained bird, experts believe.

Tags

Recommended for you