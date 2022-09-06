Rebutted in his attempt to apply California’s anti-pollution laws to the San Francisco Bay Area, Sen. Jim Costa said he will continue to push for tougher standards to reduce the flow of airborne contaminants gusting from the Bay Area into the Valley counties. The Bay Area is currently exempt from the tough air pollution laws applied to Valley counties despite a ruling this month by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that the Bay Area is a “nonattainment area” for air pollution standard enforcement efforts.
On two Saturday nights this month, the Downtown Merchants Advisory Committee will sponsor free, open-air movies for the community in the D Street Plaza. On Sept. 6, the show will be “Jungle 2 Jungle” starring Tim Allen. On Sept. 20, “Jack” will be the main attraction, featuring Robin Williams.
Although residents of Lemoore have experienced a recent cooling trend in the late evening and early morning hours, there is still no rain in the immediate future and residents are urged to continue water conservation measures. Dave Wlaschin, director of the public works department, reminded residents that the ordinance mandating water conservation within the city limits of Lemoore is still in force and violators may be fined following the second violation.
The Velo Club, an organization of bicycle riders recently formed in Lemoore, meets at 7 a.m. Saturday at the city park in Lemoore. A drive to Rocky Hill and a ride through Yoka Valley is planned.
Lemoore FFA members taking top honors at the California State Fair included Rodney Evangelho, Tina Freitas, and Jason Rodrigues. Freitas won both the Reserve Champion Yorkshire Boar and Champion Yorkshire Boar categories. Evangelho, Rodrigues, and Joey Rocha took first place in Dairy Judging.
City offficials and representatives from Hanford Community Hospital participated in a ground breaking ceremony held this week at the corner of Lemoore Avenue and Cinnamon Drive. This location will be home to an Immediate Care Center built to serve local residents.
Locally grown raisins and Dixieland music will reign supreme at the second annual playing of the California Raisins Dixie Festival, in downtown Fresno, Sept. 11-13. The festival, with bands playing for 25 hours, will headquarter in the Fresno Hilton, Warnor’s Star Palace, and Cheers Restaurant.
At the request of Navy wives, the Lemoore City Council is waiving the normal $10 fee for placing a banner across Lemoore’s main thoroughfare. The banner will read, “Welcome Home.” It is being displayed to greet our heroes returning from Vietnam.
The modern youth lifestyle of diet fads, poor personal hygiene, and crowded living conditions is being blamed for bringing back such extinct diseases as scurvy, rickets, and scabies. Health officials encourage parents to provide their children with a proper, nutritionally balanced diet and urge the development of personal cleanliness habits.
Bert Lahr is one veteran of the stage and screen who had kept pace with modern comedy as he proves in Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer’s lavish new musical feature, “Ship Ahoy,” starring Eleanor Powell and Red Skelton, which comes to the Lemoore Theatre tonight for a two day engagement.
Lincoln Market “Merchandise Fit For A King”: Kraft Cheese, 2 Lb. Box, 62c; Sirloin or Rib Steaks, Lb. 35c; Bacon Pound 39c; Spam, 12 oz. can 33c; Chocolate, Ghiradelli’s pound tin, 29c; Wheaties, 2 packages, 21c; Dale Bros. coffee, Lb tin 30c; Old Trusty Dog Food, 2 Lbs, 23c, 5 Lbs 53c.
District Attorney R. Justin Miller has accepted the chairmanship of the “Four Minute Men” in Kings County. The organization proposes to carry war publicity to the people of the nation by four minute talks given in the theatres and other places of public gatherings on subjects to be sent out from Washington. The campaign is to be started early this month and the first subject will be “Why the War has Come to America,” to be discussed on the same night throughout the state.
The first five men to join the national army from Kings County who were named by the selection board Monday are Ivor Ford Torrey, Lemoore; Carrol T. Biddle, Hanford; John Peter McAdam, Lemoore; Laurence Samuel Johnston, Hanford; Ali Ferrasci, Stratford. They are to start for Camp Lewis, American Lake, Washington on Sunday
G. Hitchcock the other day picked from a Susquehana tree in his orchard a peach that measured 13 inches in diameter.