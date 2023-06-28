master column photo.jpg

Donna Galletti

 Donna Galletti

July normally brings triple digits to the Central Valley.  As we slide from June into July we are also sliding into our first triple digits of summer.  We need to take a cue from many of those in Lemoore who used to escape the Valley heat by traveling to cooler climates!  I wonder where that swimming hole was that was east of town.

Sound advice years ago about making sure the Fourth of July is a safe holiday.  Good advice then, good advice now.  Be safe.

Times sure have changed; holidays now mean stores are open and it’s big shopping day,

Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. After heading north to attend SJSU she had a 30+ year career in the Bay Area/central coast.  She’s recently retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com

Recommended for you