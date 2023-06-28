July normally brings triple digits to the Central Valley. As we slide from June into July we are also sliding into our first triple digits of summer. We need to take a cue from many of those in Lemoore who used to escape the Valley heat by traveling to cooler climates! I wonder where that swimming hole was that was east of town.
Sound advice years ago about making sure the Fourth of July is a safe holiday. Good advice then, good advice now. Be safe.
Times sure have changed; holidays now mean stores are open and it’s big shopping day,
Wishing you all a safe and happy Independence Day as we celebrate the USA.
A lot was happening in the lives of local residents in town, as we look back in Lemoore…
Robert (Bob) Bowlby, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodman Bowlby of Armstrong St., is now at book camp at the US Naval Training Center, San Diego. Young Bowlby, a 1958 graduate of Lemoore High School, enlisted on June 11.
Of interest to many Lemoore friends is the announcement this week of the betrothal of Miss Beverley Figueiredo, daughter of the Ben Figueiredos of Oakland, to Donald Mello, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Mello, former Lemooreans who now reside in San Francisco.
While many Lemoore folks are planning picnics at home featuring a gathering of old friends and relatives on July 4th holiday others will be heading to coastal points and mountains areas for a complete change of scene over the holiday weekend. Deputy State Forester C. E. Metcalf this week reminded those planning trips to the mountain areas that setting off any kind of fireworks in any forest, brush or grass-covered land is prohibited. The California Highway Patrol reiterated their plea for motorists to drive at moderate speeds and use sound judgment while piloting the family car over the highways.
Two new members are named on the Lemoore Union Elementary School Board, it was announced today. Bob Esrey, Jr. who was elected to succeed C. G. DeRaad in the recent school board balloting, and H. G. “Tubby” Hamblin who was appointed by Kings County School Superintendent Gerald Jacobus, are the new trustees.
Kitchen arithmetic tables for housewives who may be canning small quantities of Victory Garden vegetables and backyard fruit have been prepared by the Home Demonstration Department of the University of California Extension Service. The tables, released by Hilda Faust, extension specialist is nutrition, have been applied to fruits and vegetables most apt to be canned in California.
Dr. and Mrs. W. B. Cobb enjoyed the coast breezes at Morro Bay last Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. John DeMello have left for a week’s vacation at their cabin at Shaver Lake. The two DeMello children will remain at the lake for the rest of the summer months with Miss Tillie Hein.
Postmaster T. W. Brown and Mrs. Brown returned Sunday night from a week’s stay in Santa Cruz where they attended the meeting of the California Chapter of the National Association of Postmasters of the United States.
Vacation trips now at low fares: The Pacific play-land is your-just a few hours away. Go now, at low cost. For example, 16-day limit Southern Pacific roundtrip to: San Francisco $11.50, Los Angeles $13.00
Mrs. Carl Poindexter and daughter, Helen are in Long Beach where they will remain for the summer. Mr. Poindexter drove them down Saturday night returning to Lemoore on Sunday.
Getting the limit of fine, large trout every day was the experience of Dr. W.B. Cobb, J. C. Poindexter and T. P. Thomsen who put in two days fishing on the north fork of the Kings River. The party left Lemoore last Thursday afternoon and motored as far as Dinkey Creek…then they took saddle and pack horses and continued their journey Friday morning over a rough mountain trail for a distance of twenty miles… A fine lot of speckled beauties were brought home as trophies of their prowess as fishermen.
Business houses of Lemoore will as a rule observe next Wednesday, July 4 as a holiday and remain closed for the day. The Fourth of July is one of the national holidays, which by mutual agreement of the businessmen is observed by the cessation of business.
LOST AND FOUND: $5.00 reward to the person finding a gold Odd Fellow ring lost in the swimming hole east of town Saturday night. Return to Advance office.
Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. After heading north to attend SJSU she had a 30+ year career in the Bay Area/central coast. She’s recently retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com