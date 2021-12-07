20 Years Ago
Most of the estimated 5,000 spectators tried to snuggle up under the overhangs of the downtown businesses to stay out of the rain – but they weren’t edged in too tight to keep the warmly-dressed holiday greeters from appreciative applause. The event was, of course, the lighting of the downtown Christmas lights and the fire department community tree – and perhaps more important, the annual parade. This year’s theme “light up the night” was apt as chilling rain fell during most of the hour-long well-lit parade traveled west on D Street from Fox to Olive.
In looking for ways to compare and contrast Stratford native Joe Neves with Santa Claus, we found a lot of ways to compare and few to contrast with the Jolly Old Elf of North Pole fame. Neves has a workshop – like Santa – where he turns out stuff for people as gifts. Perhaps the most notable work we’ve seen is a cutout of the map of Kings County used as a cheese cutting board. He probably makes things – like Santa – for little boys and girls in Stratford. Both are full-figured (as women’s ads proclaim for large people), both have beards (although Neves’ is not pure white) and both can pitch a mighty ho-ho-ho.
35 Years Ago
A big gingerbread house with three snowmen out front and animated puppets singing seasonal songs won the Mary Immaculate Queen (MIQ) Parents Club the sweepstakes prize as the best overall entry in this year’s Christmas Parade. Titled “A Fairy Tale Christmas” the local parade drew entries for the festivities held Saturday afternoon (Nov. 29) down “D” Street in downtown Lemoore.
80 Years Ago
As more than 60 officers reported for duty this week to supplement the skeleton staff of nineteen, the new Air Corps Basic Flying School at Lemoore is becoming a beehive of activity. The first class of Cadets, numbering 125, will arrive December 16 and will commence training December 20, Lt. Col. H.C. Wisehart, commanding officer, said.
A skeptical public asks how defense can cause a paper shortage, but a few facts from the National Trade Paper Association should make the case clear. During the past year, 120,000 tons of paper pulp will be needed for munitions; 30,000 pounds of blue print paper for each battleship built; 1 million pounds of cover paper for soldiers’ hand books; 11,000 tons of paper for shell containers. In a word, fragile paper builds mighty defenses!
Further evidence of Lemoore’s recent growth in activity and population are the recent progressive changes made at the Southern Pacific depot here. The operations room of the Lemoore station have been enlarged, the old waiting room has been reopened and refinished, and in the near future the building will be generously renovated and repainted. In contrast to the former staff of one agent, is the busy group now found at the depot. Headed by station agent, E.J. Zimmerman, is the staff of four, with Lee E. Norstrom, cashier clerk, Lyle A. Derington, Operations clerk, and Bud Erickson, warehouseman. Further general improvements in the local property are planned by the railroad company.
100 Years Ago
Big Demand For Christmas Seals – Tuberculosis and Rotary Health week all over California are spreading the gospel of hope and the Spirit of the Double Barred Cross according to reports which reached the State headquarters at Fresno today. Not since the days of the Civil War when the first Stamp originated to help raise funds for soldiers has there been such demand for seals, or such wide-spread knowledge of the fact that the war on tuberculosis is beginning to make itself felt. Forty-five million seals have been distributed in California.
Stratford Notes: The Tatum family are quarantined with scarlet fever.
The three Christian Endeavors of the Presbyterian Church gave a delightful Puritan social at the church Saturday evening. After several hours of games dainty refreshment were served.
According to those who attended the high school carnival in Lemoore Friday evening, it was the best entertainment that had been given by the school for some time.
120 Years Ago
The number of patients at the County Hospital is but six.
G. L. Gomaz has returned from a trip to the coast mountains. He reports quail and other game as plentiful over there.
The Lemoore Woodmen band will hold a grand masquerade ball at Berry’s Hall on New Year’s Eve.
Many new people have been making their appearance in Lemoore of late, and our population is constantly on the increase.
