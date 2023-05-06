As I look back each week, I find an abundance of articles about all the women in Lemoore who were in Bridge groups. It is obviously still as popular today, as I have several friends who play weekly. I never learned to play that card game, but find it interesting to peruse the daily column in The Sentinel titled “Bridge.” You will find it on the Advice/Puzzles page. It gives tips on how to play to win.
I like to cook, so was excited to find a couple of food items to include this week for any readers who like to try new things. I was thinking I may try the one recipe with brussels sprouts instead of the cabbage.
As I have mentioned before, there often are coincidences with things that happen in my life and something that pops up in my research. Case in point; it happened twice this week.
Last week, I attended the presentation by Eileen Apperson hosted by the Kings County Historical Society as part of their Valley History Talk Series. I found two tidbits with the Apperson surname. Not sure about Mary’s relation to Eileen, but during her talk, a connection to the Gilcrease family was noted.
Full disclosure about the information on the Hartley’s. She is my Aunt Jeanne, my mom’s younger sister. Sadly, she passed away two weeks ago. She was a graduate of Lemoore High School’s class of 1952, and went by Agnes then.
Join me as we step back in time, and look back in Lemoore…
Local fishermen have been getting their gear in shape and are eager and ready to cast their lures into nearby trout waters Saturday, May 3, with Shaver and Huntington Lakes destined to attract a strong representation of anglers from the Lemoore area.
City Council Tuesday night took action to raise the scale of salaries for patrolmen. Veteran officers Arthur Gonzales and James Doyel will be raised from $265 to $285 a month effective May 1. Jack Snyder, recently employed…is breaking in on the third shift at a starting salary of $250 a month.
Mrs. Jack Hartley, the former Agnes Jean Andrade, left last Wed. for Boston, Mass., where she will join her husband, who is stationed there aboard the USS Atka. Young Hartley left California the latter part of February for Norfolk, Va., and has only recently been transferred to Boston.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Apperson and Mrs. Bell Gilcrease have returned from San Francisco where they visited for two weeks with Mrs. India Carter, sister of Mrs. Gilcrease and Mr. Apperson.
The many friends in this community of Marie Apperson, a former student of Lemoore High, will be interested to know that she had been chosen for a part in the Senior play of the Bakersfield High School.
Mrs. Wethey wishes to express through the columns of The Advance her thanks to City Marshal Henry Dickenson for the efficient measures he took to put a stop to injury to the trees in the City Park by thoughtless boys.
At The Economic Food Co. located at 304 D Street, a quart jar of Best Foods (Gold Medal) mayonnaise is 82 cents.
Mrs. L. J. Burke delightfully entertained the members of the Wednesday Bridge Club at her home last Wednesday afternoon. Mrs. Paul Bish of San Francisco was a special guest.
Estrayed from near Lethent pump station April 19th, 2 bay geldings, one weighs about 1600, the other about 1200; both have white star in face. Finder notify Cas. Kimble, phone Sub. 5034, Hanford, Calif
Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. She moved north to attend SJSU. After a 30-year career in the bay area and central coast she recently retired. She has returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com