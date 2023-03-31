I often find something in an article that I have never seen before that causes me to stop and go "Huh?"
One such item was the headline for the article about the new school bus. It read: ELEM. BOARD OKEHS PURCHASE OF NEW BUS. It took me a moment to realize the meaning was “okays.” At first, I thought it was an acronym and could not for the life of me figure out what it was!
I was curious who Henry H. Leffert was as he was credited with the article about the fly over Coalinga courtesy of Jack Stone. Turns out he was the editor and publisher of The Advance at the time.
The Lemoore Commercial Club is still keeping us in suspense about the new slogan for Lemoore. They haven’t selected one yet and you can find details as to the reason why as we look back in Lemoore…
Gusty winds buffeted Lemoore Friday reaching a peak of 41 miles per hour blowing out of the southwest as registered at the Lemoore Naval Air Station weather facility. The impact of strong gusts of wind Friday toppled a brick parapet on the Heinlen street side of the Odd Fellows building. The brick crashed through the roof, damaged the ceiling in the lodge room, followed by rain damage to the ceiling. It is estimated the cost of repairs will exceed $1,000. The lodge is insured against such damage.
A new Bank of America service will be inaugurated in Lemoore soon, it was announced today by Manager Stan Mathews. Mathews said the new service would be called the Charge Account Plan and will permit holders of Bank of America credit cards to purchase on deferred payment basis from merchants participating in the plan. Billings to card holders will be made monthly by the bank’s Customer Service Center for the total of all charges accrued during the month.
Lemoore Elementary School Board of Trustees at its regular meeting held at the school on Thursday, March 13, approved replacement of the 17-year-old bus with a purchase of a new 73 passenger bus to be available for use next school year. It is estimated it will cost approximately $14,000.
Through the courtesy of Jack Stone we had the opportunity Monday afternoon to fly over the West side toward the Coalinga hills and the area around Lemoore to take a bird’s-eye look at the crops, the land and water channels to assess the effects of the prolonged rainfall which has tallied 10.27 inches as of Tuesday morning to make this an “unusual” winter.
In the area from the Giffen Ranch, north and west of Huron, to the Boston Ranch Company, considerable water is seen plus the washing effects and erosion which has occurred where the water has cut a deeper channel or overflowed its creek banks and cut new channels.
Four members of Troop 108 are planning to attend the National Boy Scout Jamboree to be held in mid-July near Newport Harbor in southern California. They are Louis Goldman, James Mustain, Freddie Tuzzi and Bobbie Rhea.
Members of Troop 108 are planning an overnight hike. They will leave Friday afternoon to hike to the Kings River. They will take their own food. Scoutmaster Ernie Costa will go also. The boys will return to Lemoore on Saturday.
Buckner Bros., locale Hudson-Essex distributors, announces the following recent deliveries: J. H. McGlashan, Lemoore, Hudson landau sedan; Glen Phipps, Bakersfield, Essex coupe; Wesley Bouch, Lemoore, Essex coach.
The choice of the Methodist church is preparing an Easter Cantata which will be given Sunday morning, April 1, at 11 o’clock. Miss Jessie L. Webber, music supervisor of the Lemoore Union High School is directing the chorus and Miss Cornelia Ball, supervisor of music in the Lemoore Elementary School, will preside at the piano.
The contest conducted by the Publicity committee of the Lemoore Commercial Club, in an effort to find an advertising slogan for the city of Lemoore, ended at 7:30 on Saturday night. It was the plan to get the executive committee together immediately after that hour and canvas the results and make the announcement the same evening, but on account of the rush of business, the judges were unable to get together. However, the suggested slogans will be considered at a meeting within the next day or two and the decision will be announced in Friday’s issue.