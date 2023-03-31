master column photo.jpg

Donna Galletti

 Donna Galletti

I often find something in an article that I have never seen before that causes me to stop and go "Huh?"

One such item was the headline for the article about the new school bus. It read: ELEM. BOARD OKEHS PURCHASE OF NEW BUS.  It took me a moment to realize the meaning was “okays.” At first, I thought it was an acronym and could not for the life of me figure out what it was!

I was curious who Henry H. Leffert was as he was credited with the article about the fly over Coalinga courtesy of Jack Stone.  Turns out he was the editor and publisher of The Advance at the time.

