I am honored to continue the Looking Back in Lemoore column upon Betty Bowden’s retirement.   Thank you to Parker Bowman for the opportunity to do so, and to Betty for sharing her process of how she gleaned all those facts during the past 19 years she shared news of Lemoore’s rich history. 

I have been a fan of her column, especially the 75 years and older sections.   In fact, I often mail her columns to my uncle, who was born and raised in Lemoore, and now lives in Florida.

As for me, I was born and raised in Hanford. I moved away over 40 years ago after graduating from College of the Sequoias to attend San Jose State University.  I started my career in Northern California, which later took me to the Central Coast.  Upon retiring a little over two years ago, I moved back to the place where I started and where my roots are.  Hanford may no longer be that same small town it was when I was growing up, but it still has that small town feel none the less. That means I often run into people I know or am related to!

