I am honored to continue the Looking Back in Lemoore column upon Betty Bowden’s retirement. Thank you to Parker Bowman for the opportunity to do so, and to Betty for sharing her process of how she gleaned all those facts during the past 19 years she shared news of Lemoore’s rich history.
I have been a fan of her column, especially the 75 years and older sections. In fact, I often mail her columns to my uncle, who was born and raised in Lemoore, and now lives in Florida.
As for me, I was born and raised in Hanford. I moved away over 40 years ago after graduating from College of the Sequoias to attend San Jose State University. I started my career in Northern California, which later took me to the Central Coast. Upon retiring a little over two years ago, I moved back to the place where I started and where my roots are. Hanford may no longer be that same small town it was when I was growing up, but it still has that small town feel none the less. That means I often run into people I know or am related to!
I am the third generation born in Kings County with family ties in both Hanford and Lemoore. All four sets of my great grandparents emigrated from Italy and the Azores Islands, respectively.
I have always loved researching the history of our local towns and look forward to bringing you tidbits of the happenings of days gone by. Let’s look back to what happened this week in Lemoore oh so long ago….
Two longtime local residents have said their “good-byes” to the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department. Walt Hopkins and John Vierra retired Tuesday evening from the LVFD, closing out 48 years of combined experience with the firefighting unit.
Taking the train to Fresno to have dinner at the Santa Fe Basque restaurant is getting to be quite popular. And if you think it’s a good idea, you’d better get your party together soon for it looks like the local Amtrak line may soon bite the dust.
With the arrival of 1963, the Lemoore Advance marks the 75th year that a hometown newspaper has been serving the community.
Work will commence within the next few days on the re-roofing of the Lemoore City Hall, this according to W.W. Sheahan, city clerk.
Mrs. A. D. Campbell, production chairman of the American Red Cross in this city, announced today that actual work will begin next Tuesday, January 12th, on the making of surgical sponges for the Army. The former office of Dr. J. P. Young on D. Street will house the Surgical Dressing Unit of the Red Cross. Instruction will be under the chairmanship of Mrs. Ernest Spiegl… The building is being loaned through the courtesy of William R. Harp.
In Grammar School News: The enrollment at the Lemoore Union Elementary School is the largest it has been this school year. With the kindergarten numbering 36 and 532 in the grades, the total enrollment has reached 568.
The Supervisors of Kings, Fresno, and Kern counties have agreed on a $75,000 Tuberculosis Hospital to be built somewhere convenient to all three counties.
Ford, The Universal Car. On display for sale by L. H. Byron and Son. The Ford runabout model is $407.25, and the Touring car is $422.25. War tax is additional.
Both Frank B. Graves and J. W. Ferguson hereby announced their candidacy for the nomination for the office of the District Attorney of Kings County, subject to the will of the electors at the primary election on August 27, 1918 and solicit your support.
There is always room for improvement and on New Years we look to ourselves to see where that improvement may be placed. And as we look we see an abundance lacking that we had not seen before and we begin to make resolutions for the better ….In making our resolutions let us remember that a broken resolution is worse than not making any for it not only weakens our will but lessens our self-respect.