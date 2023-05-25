master column photo.jpg

Donna Galletti

Memorial Day may signal the “official” start of summer, and we may celebrate with cook outs with family and friends. But that is not how Memorial Day started. 

The first national observance of Memorial Day occurred on May 30, 1868.  Back then it was known as Decoration Day. It’s the day we honor and mourn the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Since 1970 it has been observed on the last Monday of May. This year we will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.

Many of our local cemeteries will honor the fallen with the placing of American flags, including Grangeville Cemetery's Avenue of Flags at 9 a.m. Monday. 

Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. After heading north to attend SJSU she had a 30+ year career in the bay area/central coast.  She’s recently retired and returned to the place where it all began.  She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com

