Memorial Day may signal the “official” start of summer, and we may celebrate with cook outs with family and friends. But that is not how Memorial Day started.
The first national observance of Memorial Day occurred on May 30, 1868. Back then it was known as Decoration Day. It’s the day we honor and mourn the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Since 1970 it has been observed on the last Monday of May. This year we will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.
Many of our local cemeteries will honor the fallen with the placing of American flags, including Grangeville Cemetery's Avenue of Flags at 9 a.m. Monday.
Let us remember all the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country as we look back in Lemoore…
Byron Martin is the scoutmaster for Lemoore’s newest troop of Boy Scouts, sponsored by Lemoore Baptist Church. The group meets on Tuesday nights. About 12 lads are members.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Jersey Ave., Lemoore will observe the first anniversary of the ministry of the Rev. and Mrs. B. Brewer at special services June 10-15, 8 P.M. Rev. Brewer is pastor, Dora Smith is Clerk, and Elsie Thomas, is chairman of the program committee.
Lehman Odale, Glenn Odale and Angus Odale, all cousins, and all stationed variously in the United States with the armed forces found themselves together for a brief visit one day last week. It took a strange piece of coincidence to arrange the meeting for the former Lemoore men. Lehman Odale, a Lieutenant Commander with the U. S. Naval Air Forces flew into the local flying field, just as his cousin Glenn, a civilian air instructor at Chico was about to take off. The two stopped to chat and who should turn up but another cousin, Angus recently home from Alaska. None of the trio knew that any one of the group was anywhere near Lemoore.
The Lemoore Fire Department, at the request of the County Fire Warden donated their service to the Hanford American Legion Post at the Air Show last Sunday. It was the Lemoore outfit that put out the flames of the burning ship, and help rescue the young aviatrix, tragic victim of the peculiar accident, brought about by the firing of the dry grass by the plane exhausts. Lemoore firemen were real heroes in the catastrophe, plunging into the blaze, in an attempt to save the young passenger of the plane. It took real courage as well as a high degree of organization on the part of the Lemoore department acting brilliantly in the emergency, to drag the young woman from the flames, extinguish the fire, all accomplished in a few minutes. Quick work on the part of the Lemoore department resulted in control of flames which were spreading rapidly over the area.
In observance of Memorial Day and in honor of the comrades who have answered their last roll call members of Lemoore Post No. 100 American Legion and Boy Scouts gathered at the Lemoore Cemetery at 9:00 o’clock Wednesday morning for a short program as a memorial to the departed veterans of our country. C. D. Willis, vice district commander acted as master of ceremonies. The exercises included: Address-Rev. M. S. McGee; Salute-Firing Squad Co. B. 184th Infantry of Hanford; Taps-Scout Buglers Merle Stubblefield and Orval Artist. The graves of the veterans had been previously marked with the customary flag.
Lemoore’s new bank, a branch of the Pacific Southwest Trust and Savings bank, opens at the corner of Fox and D street in this city next Saturday, according to a full page announcement given by the officials in this issue of the Advance. The bank is offering as a premium on opening day, with every account of five dollars or over, a merchandise order of one dollar, which will be honored by any store in Lemoore or Stratford, and finally redeemed at the bank.
The annual art exhibit at the Lemoore Union Grammar School will be open all day Thursday of this week at the Washington building. The exhibit will include the work of the sewing, drawing, and manual training department of the school, and a very complete collection will be on display in each of the departments.
Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. After heading north to attend SJSU she had a 30+ year career in the bay area/central coast. She’s recently retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com