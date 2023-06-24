Apricots are one of my favorite summer fruits. So, I am always thankful for those who pick the fruits and vegetables I buy at the Hanford Farmers Market on Thursdays. Six years after that parish dinner, Lemoore’s parochial school, Mary Immaculate Queen, was built. One hundred years later gas taxes are now $0.54 per gallon in California. Wouldn’t we all be happy if we only had to pay $3 to register our vehicles? I always enjoy the old fashioned writing styles of the articles in the Lemoore Advance so very long ago. I am especially fond of those long, run on sentences and lack of the use of capital letters etc. Case in point is 1953’s.
It is obvious in 1943 there was a war going on as we take a look at what the residents had to endure as we look back in Lemoore…
Approximately 300 members of St. Peter’s parish, including guests and friends from Fresno, Corcoran, Bakersfield, Tulare, Huron, Five Points, and the Lemoore-Stratford area, enjoyed an evening of good fellowship at the second annual parish dinner, a benefit event, held Monday evening in the gardens of the R. E. O’Rourke home on Grangeville boulevard. Funds derived from the second annual “$100 dinner” are earmarked this year to apply on the future establishment of a parochial school for the area, according to the Rev. James O’Doherty, pastor of St. Peter’s.
Lemoore’s Civilian Defense organization swung into action early last Sunday morning when this city was blacked out for approximately 40 minutes. It was pointed out by local civilian defense officials that “practice blackouts” are no longer being staged, and that when the Lemoore blackout whistle sounds it is a genuine signal and no rehearsal event.
With troop movements and other military traffic mounting to new peaks, it is imperative to keep down seasonal increases in civilian travel, the Office of War Information emphasized today. OWI has been advised by the Office of Defense Transportation, that every citizen place on himself the patriotic responsibility of traveling only when necessary. As a guide in determining whether a trip is necessary, the ODT has defined trips for the following six purposes as non-essential.: 1. Trips to other cities to visit friends. 2. Trips home for the weekend. 3. Sightseeing. 4. Trips to the theatre, races, or other places of amusement. 5. Any social travel or travel for pleasure. 6. Travel merely for the sake of going somewhere.
Routine business was transacted Tuesday night at the city council meeting. A motion was carried to endorse a resolution adopting the budget and approving memorandum of agreement for expenditure of ¾ cent gas tax allocated for the improvement of streets of major importance in this community. The resolution must be approved before the city is eligible to receive the annual allotment from the gasoline tax from the state of California. Streets added to the list for improvement this year are Hamlet, Toomey, and Oleander.
The local rabies quarantine was lifted on June 15, and Dr. W. C. Truckell, county livestock inspector has announced that it will remain lifted unless a new outbreak of rabies is experienced. There have been no new cases for about thirty days, and the two month quarantine has been effective. Dr. Truckell advises that all dog owners have their dogs vaccinated at least once a year.
Air-mail postage will be reduced to 5 cents for the first ounce and 10 cents for each additional ounce, beginning August 1, next, according to a telegram from Second Assistance Postmaster General Glover, received yesterday by Harris M. Hanshue of the Western Air Express, Los Angeles.
On September 1, the new California motor vehicle laws will go into effect, making it compulsory for motorists to pay a tax of 2 cents a gallon on all gasoline purchased, plus a $3 registration fee on all automotives irrespective of horsepower.
With the big crop of apricots that many ranchers are harvesting this week, a shortage in available help in cutting fruit is apparent. Unless more help can be secured, much of the fruit will be lost. Anyone in the community who can spare the time to cut fruit will do well to call up the secretary of the Commercial Club at 164, Lemoore and he will put them in touch with fruit growers who need help.
Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. After heading north to attend SJSU she had a 30+ year career in the bay area/central coast. She recently retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com