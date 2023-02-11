master column photo.jpg

 Donna Galletti

I am always amazed at what I find in my research during the short time of doing this column.  I never knew the sad final fate of the Eureka Elementary School.  And there are often serendipitous moments after I come across something in print. Case in point; Just this weekend I was at the Carnegie Museum viewing their latest exhibit Retalhos: A Portuguese history of Kings County.  And there it was, a class photo posted of students at none other than the Eureka Elementary School!  Reading about the Chamarita (Portuguese dance) performed there made me smile. 

There was another tidbit I found this week that warmed my heart. My Italian great-grandmother was one of those women in Lemoore who knit sweaters that the Red Cross sent to soldiers during WWI. I hope you, too, find something close to your heart this week as we look back in Lemoore…

45 Years Ago (1978)

