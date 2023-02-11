I am always amazed at what I find in my research during the short time of doing this column. I never knew the sad final fate of the Eureka Elementary School. And there are often serendipitous moments after I come across something in print. Case in point; Just this weekend I was at the Carnegie Museum viewing their latest exhibit Retalhos: A Portuguese history of Kings County. And there it was, a class photo posted of students at none other than the Eureka Elementary School! Reading about the Chamarita (Portuguese dance) performed there made me smile.
There was another tidbit I found this week that warmed my heart. My Italian great-grandmother was one of those women in Lemoore who knit sweaters that the Red Cross sent to soldiers during WWI. I hope you, too, find something close to your heart this week as we look back in Lemoore…
Plans are in progress for a reunion of anyone who had ever attended the Eureka Elementary School…The reunion is scheduled for April 1 at the Hanford Fraternal Hall…
The Eureka School was a large wood building, built in 1893 on the corner of Fargo and 7th Avenues northeast of Hanford. Grades 1 thru 8 were taught. School was taught in this stately white building with its high bell tower for 57 years, the last 8th grade class graduating in 1950…
On a fog shrouded night in 1970, vandals set fire to the old building. By morning, the Eureka School that had been a part of so many lives had been completely destroyed…
The Eureka School will always be remembered by all who lived or visited in the community. It was a meeting place for community organizations and social events. Most remembered were probably the school plays and graduations when the whole community would turn out to see the youngsters on stage acting out their roles, reciting poetry and singing. These evenings ended with the whole audience taking part in singing and square dancing. Being a large amount of Portuguese people in the community many a “Chamarita” was danced on the wood floor.
Today it seems that women everywhere are entering into all facets of what was once considered “a man’s world.” This is especially true of women in the service. NAS Lemoore has its examples of women in Navy blue doing this. Three vibrant, energetic WAVES have combined their knowledge of science and electronics and their thirst for more education have become ET’s-Electronics Technicians working at Ground Electronics Maintenance (GEM), a division of the Air Ops Department. These women are Kathie McDermott from San Diego; Karen Burt, whose home is Tacoma, Wash., and Bronwynn Eilefson of Roseberg, Ore.
The “tremendous turnip” now on display in the window of The Advance office, tips the scales at six pounds. The whopping vegetable, surely enough to supply a sizeable tureen of turnips for a father, mother and 14 kids, is a purple top Globe variety, and has a circumference of 20 ½ inches. Producer of the giant vegetable is Buck Smith of Route 2, Box 442, who grew it in his vegetable garden at his rural home on 17th Avenue.
“Thunder Birds,” soldiers of the air filmed in technicolor will be shown on the Lemoore Theatre screen tonight and tomorrow nights. Gene Tierney is the featured player in the picture which shows avenging Eagles from the four corners of the earth.
The Lemoore Baptist Church are to have a social at the Baptist Church Thursday evening at seven thirty. All the members and friends of the church are invited. A light lunch will be served. No offering taken. We want your friendship not your money.
The Lemoore Steam Laundry will run its auto hereafter through the country around Lemoore, and collect and deliver laundry work. Phone orders to Phone 62W, Lemoore.
An urgent call has come from headquarters for sox for the soldiers in France. Plenty of yarn for sox, helmets and sweaters can be had now by calling at Miss Alice Wilson’s or Mrs. E. G. Sellers. 31 sweaters and 21 helmets were turned in at the Hanford Red Cross work rooms the 8th. Will ship on about the 26th. You are urgently requested to bring in all finished garments by the 25th.
Washington’s Birthday Dance at Opera House. The Alpha Club will give a dance for the benefit of the Belgian Relief fund on Friday night, Feb. 22, at the Opera House. Admission, Gentlemen 50 cents, Ladies, 25 cents.