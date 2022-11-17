25 Years Ago
Jerry Jones, leader of Lemoore’s Boy Scout Troop 480, offered local merchants his apologies for not placing flags in the downtown area commemorating Veterans Day. The Scout troop has a contract with the merchants to place 60 flags in the area on eight different holidays, “when the weather permits.” Since Veterans Day this year was expected to be a rainy day, the Scouts decided not to place the flags.
30 Years Ago
John Luis will serve his third consecutive one-year term as mayor of the city of Lemoore. Luis, one of three winning candidates for Lemoore city council seats in the Nov. 3 general election, on Tuesday, was elected by a 4-1 vote to serve as mayor for 1993. Luis finished second among the three candidates for the three available seats on the city council. Newcomer Dave Simas led the field with 2, 021 votes, followed by Luis, 1,795 votes, and Ed Martin, 1,775 votes.
Lemoore’s varsity volleyball team is on a roll. On Tuesday, Coach Karen Hoppe’s squad won its second straight Division III Central Section title by sweeping four games from Exeter. The Tigers beat the Monarchs in four sets at Mt. Whitney High School. Once again the catalyst for Tuesday’s varsity was Janee Young who recorded a team-high 27 kills. Young didn’t do it all alone. Shanna Cole and Jeana Allen each contributed 10 kills.
35 Years Ago
Veteran’s Day – We’re proud to honor all the men and women who took time out of their lives to serve in our armed forces, and especially all the Veterans in our area who are our friends, relatives, neighbors, and customers. May we never overlook and always remember the important contribution they’ve made to America and Democracy.
The Air Force Band of the Golden Gate will make its second appearance in the historic Hanford Theatre Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Since its formation at Travis Air Force Base, the Air Force Band of the Golden Gate has been recognized as one of the premiere musical organizations in the United States.
Canada is the United States’ biggest trading partner. In 1985, the two-way merchandise trade amounted to $116 billion, with the U.S. importing about $70 billion and exporting to Canada about $46 billion.
80 Years Ago
Surprised Lemooreans underwent a sixty minute blackout last night authorized and called by the Lemoore Civilian Defense Council. Lights went out quickly in most quarters, and emergency crews went into action, headquarters was manned before the blackout whistle stopped. Traffic blockades were established at appointed stations, motor corps, ambulance and fire call tests were made by Civilian Defense, Red Cross, and Emergency Disaster Committee personnel. There were several incidents which need to be “ironed out.” No cars are to be operated during a blackout. Civilians should remain in their homes with ALL lights out, is urged.
Students at the Island Elementary School are attending classes during a shortened school day in order to assist with the harvest of the cotton crop in this area, according to Principal Donald A. McCullough. The school will operate on a minimum day for some ten days as assistance to the ranchers of the district.
The High School Board is receiving applications for school bus drivers. Applications will be accepted from men and women.
95 Years Ago
G.G. Callahan, valley aviator, who attended the Lemoore celebration on Armistice Day, expressed himself pleased with Lemoore’s new landing field, located one-half mile north of Lemoore on the Dingley ranch.
100 Years Ago
The pupils of the Mussel Slough School are to give a Thanksgiving operetta on the 23rd of November. The funds raised are to be used to help pay for the piano and curtains for the stage.
Today and tomorrow a demonstration for Dennison’s crepe paper, is at Wilson’s store giving a very interesting demonstration of the way to make paper hats, paper dresses and paper flowers and decorations. Those interested especially the women of our city, will learn something worth while
Earl D. Northrop of Visalia, was cited by Traffic Officer A.W. Benton, last Friday and charged with speeding in the city limits of Lemoore at the rate of 28 miles per hour. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined by Judge Carrasco $25 which he paid.
120 Years Ago
W.D. Runyon has lost 40 hogs as the result of hog cholera, which has made its appearance in Kings County during the past three weeks.
B. Hibberd has opened a laundry and dying works at the Brothers place, south of the old mill.