20 Years Ago
Pilots from VFA-115, The Fighting Eagles, will deploy aboard the Abraham Lincoln in July. And along with the Navy personnel will go the newest Navy attack weapon, the F/A-18 Super Hornet – the first ones to be deployed. “It’s like getting a new sports car,” laughed Cmdr. Mark Adamshick, the CO of VFA-122. Adamshick’s squadron, known as the RAG of the base, won’t take the plane into action but his people are training those who will maintain and fly the new airplane.
The 36th Tulare-Kings All-Star football game will be played in Tulare’s Bob Mathias Stadium on July 27 at 8 p.m. Playing from Lemoore High this year will be Jerry Proby, Nathan Greene, and Tim Luis. Playing for Kings Christian High School is Joshua Stumbaugh. Lemoore’s players will join other players from Hanford High West, Hanford High, Avenal, Coalinga, Corcoran, and Laton. This year’s West All-Stars coach is Hanford West’s Justin Fowler.
25 Years Ago
Mention the word dairy and most people will summon up thoughts of black and white cows contentedly chewing their cuds while listening to music in gleaming milking barns, but mention the word dairy to Johnny and Barbara Mendes and they’ll start talking about their herd of 1,500 Nubians, LaMancha, Alpines, Togenburgs, and Saanens goats. The Mendeses started their dairy with 210 goats and now milk 1,500 daily. “We have found that the goats are easier to handle than the cows,” explained Johnny. “Also the price of goat milk has stayed about the same, it doesn’t fluctuate like cow milk prices do. The goats are also less costly to maintain, disease and feed wise they don’t cost nearly as much as cows.”
It’s a fact… The first helmets were worn by Ethiopian soldiers, who placed the skulls of horses, complete with ears and mane, on their heads.
It’s a fact… Ribbon Falls in California’s Yosemite National Park is the highest waterfall on the American Continent – 1,612 feet.
30 Years Ago
Some 20,000 voters were conspicuous by their absence on Tuesday as citizens of Kings County voiced their choices for president of the United States and senatorial representations. To the surprise of no one, Gov. Bill Clinton and President George Bush led the field of candidates for the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, respectively.
A crosswalk to assist school children crossing East Hanford-Armona Road may soon be a reality. The possibility of establishing the crosswalk – discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the Lemoore City Council – was a combination of complaints by parents of Meadow Lane School students living on the south side of Hanford-Armona Road and efforts by Lemoore Chief of Police Ken Marvin to respond to these concerns.
Members of the West Hills Community College men’s rodeo team, the 1992 regional champions are Casey Minton, B.J. Zieffle, Cameron Moore, Thor Hoefer, Justin Andrade, Rick Bradley, Larman Weiser, and Junior Hampton.
40 Years Ago
The year was 1945, Harry Truman was president, World War II had just ended and Roberta Niday was starting her first year of teaching. Tomorrow, after 32 years of teaching – she had several years away from her chosen profession while raising two children – Niday will close the door of Meadow Lane School’s kindergarten classroom for the final time.
Phyllis Cleaves is The Lemoore Advance Athlete of the Week.
80 Years Ago
“Come on in, the water’s fine!” will be the theme for Lemooreans next week with the opening Monday of the new LUHS swimming pool, constructed this winter on the Bush Street side of the campus.
90 Years Ago
A temporary mud dam has been placed across the South Fork of the Kings river to replace the Empire Weir No. 1 which went out this week, according to Mrs. Smith, agent of the Empire Weir company. The dam will enable the ranchers on the west side to get water during the next two months. Evidence seems to point to the rotten condition of the timbers of the No. 1 weir as responsible for the failure of the weir to hold the water behind it. The weir was put in 26 years ago, and since that time, very little has been done to keep it in repair.
120 Years Ago
Work on electric and water plant is still progressing very slowly. T.A. Manning and Son have completed the plastering of the business office in the power house and the poles for stringing the wires for the electric lights are being placed in position throughout the city. The engine and dynamo have not arrived.