Hurricane Iniki, that raked the Hawaiian Islands and other parts of the South Pacific several weeks ago, may have seemed miles away for most residents of Lemoore. However, such was not the case for 14 Lemooreans who were vacationing in Hawaii when weather bulletins alerted them to a fast-approaching hurricane. The group included Bob Jones, Ken Jones, Ileen Jones, Margaret Jones, Rick Rocha, Richard Lancaster, Dianna Lancaster, Bill Royer, Nancy Royer, Judy Miguel, and Barbara Garcia. The group was staying in a private home located on the north shore of Oahu. At first the Lemoore visitors decided to stay however as the wind and torrential rain picked up, the Lemooreans changed their minds and decided to head for the Civil Defense shelter. Iniki veered west away from Oahu. Kauai took the full fury of the hurricane.
Two members of the Lemoore High School cross country team, Chris Coleman and Joe Shannon — both juniors — will be heading for China during their Christmas vacation this year to participate in a worldwide cross country event. The youngsters were invited to participate in the prestigious event after placing second and third for LHS during a major cross country event in Los Angeles.
Big changes are underway at Kings County’s only Indian reservation, known as Santa Rosa Rancheria, located one mile east of Central Union School at 17th Ave. and Jersey St., Lemoore. Foundations for two modern styled houses were poured last week — first of 15 homes for the Tache Indian residents planned by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the federal government. The first two houses going up are for the Richard Lee and Pete Barrios’ families.
Lemoore Scouts have returned from a 65-mile trek in the High Sierras which included a stop atop the highest peak in the 49 states, Mt. Whitney. While having combatted heavy rains, hail, cold nights, thin oxygen, and blisters, the Scouts all reported being tired and happy to be home although they did admit to having a good time of it. Those making the climb were Scouts Bill Follett, Kirk Wilson, Greg Wilson, Leo Cabal, Bruce Urban, Phil Ennis, Tom Grubb, Scoutmaster Bob Wilson and Assistant Scoutmaster J.D. Williams.
Messages may be sent to military men missing in action who might be Japanese prisoners, by filing 25 words to these men on Form 1616 at all local Red Cross chapters, it was announced recently. Red Cross officials reminded relatives and friends of these men that the messages will be carried on the exchange ship Gripsholm, soon to sail on its second voyage. All messages must be filed through nearby local chapters wherever possible, and none will be taken over the telephone.
The football season of 1927 will open in Lemoore on Saturday afternoon, October 1, at the high school field with two games between the light and heavy teams of Lemoore High and Tulare High.
The Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an auto caravan to Corcoran on Friday evening, for the opening of Corcoran’s Annual Harvest Festival.
Members of Lemoore Fire Department met last night and voted to order rubber coats for the protection of the fire fighters. The department likewise decided to participate in the Armistice Day celebration to be held in Lemoore.
Members of the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce met last Tuesday night to discuss plans for a new City Hall and fire house.
There are three sections with woodwork at the high school this year and one in forge. Some of the boys are unable to get shop work on account of the crowded condition existing at the school.
All the arrangements have been completed by our Mexican residents for the grand celebration to take place on Tuesday. The program which will be given in the morning will be followed by a barbecue. A bull fight will be held in the afternoon, and last but not least, a grand ball will be held in the Sweetland Hall in the evening.
P. Carrasco on Wednesday received a fine new barber’s chair, and has installed the same in his shaving parlor.
The Fair directors at their meeting last Saturday night decided to run the passenger wagons between Hanford and the (Lemoore) Fairgrounds during fair week at a fare of five cents each way.
Electric lights to the number of 360 have been installed in the business houses and residences throughout the city up to Tuesday of the present week and there are still many orders for wiring still unfilled on the application books.