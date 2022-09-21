30 Years Ago

Hurricane Iniki, that raked the Hawaiian Islands and other parts of the South Pacific several weeks ago, may have seemed miles away for most residents of Lemoore. However, such was not the case for 14 Lemooreans who were vacationing in Hawaii when weather bulletins alerted them to a fast-approaching hurricane. The group included Bob Jones, Ken Jones, Ileen Jones, Margaret Jones, Rick Rocha, Richard Lancaster, Dianna Lancaster, Bill Royer, Nancy Royer, Judy Miguel, and Barbara Garcia. The group was staying in a private home located on the north shore of Oahu. At first the Lemoore visitors decided to stay however as the wind and torrential rain picked up, the Lemooreans changed their minds and decided to head for the Civil Defense shelter. Iniki veered west away from Oahu. Kauai took the full fury of the hurricane.

Two members of the Lemoore High School cross country team, Chris Coleman and Joe Shannon — both juniors — will be heading for China during their Christmas vacation this year to participate in a worldwide cross country event. The youngsters were invited to participate in the prestigious event after placing second and third for LHS during a major cross country event in Los Angeles.

