25 Years Ago
Former Lemoore High School girls basketball coach Karen Wood was recently inducted into the Fresno City/County High School Hall of Fame. Wood, who now coaches at Fresno City College, said it was the biggest honor bestowed upon her in her career. She won more than 300 games as a high school coach and is the winningest coach in the CIF Central Section.
The Lemoore City Fire Department has received news that it has improved in its overall rating — a fact that could translate to lower fire insurance rates for those living in the city. The Insurance Services Office, Inc., a company that rates fire departments as to their effectiveness, has issued Lemoore’s department a Class 3 rating, up from its current rating of Class 4.
30 Years Ago
It was a day of fun, emotion, and patriotism for all ages Saturday, July Fourth, as Lemoore residents celebrated the truly American holiday in style. There was plenty to do for just about everyone Saturday, from diaper races to a jalapeno eating contest. A pleasant day — which was nothing like the 113-degree day a year ago — greeted what looked to be a record turn out Saturday.
Lemoore entries turned in a 1-2 sweep last Friday in the finals of the 1992 Kings County Dairy Princess competition in Hanford. Dana Bezerra, daughter of Kathleen and Joe Bezerra, and a graduate of Lemoore High School, was selected 1992 Dairy Princess. Kami Freitas, daughter of Diane and Victor Freitas, and a 1992 graduate of LHS, was chosen as alternate.
Lemoore’s summer baseball team, behind some timely hitting and superb pitching, won two more games last week. On Tuesday, the Lemoore High School summer league team, behind the superb pitching of junior-to-be Michael Green, pounded Fowler 13-2. Green pitched eight innings before giving way in the ninth to Chad Oliveira, who finished up for him. In that game, John Hartsburg went three-for-four and Chris Ewing had two hits for the winners.
80 Years Ago
An interesting social feature of the USO recently, was the barn dance held last Friday evening, June 26, by the Lemoore USO Club. It was the largest affair since the military ball held in May. A committee of girls from the Girls Service Organization was in charge of arrangements, assisted by a number of boys from the Lemoore Army Flying School. Thirty bales of hay graced the normally attractive USO social hall with wagon wheels, saddles, saddle blankets, and lanterns, all adding to the festive atmosphere. Music was provided by the State Guard Camp at Avenal and by the Lemoore Army Flying School “Skylarks” with their “music from the clouds.”
Able action on the part of the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department late Sunday afternoon controlled what might have been a disastrous fire in the city’s Chinatown. A blaze starting from unknown origin quickly spread but was brought under control before serious damage was done. Unestimated loss was sustained when the rear portion of one building was burned, but other loss was confined to burned cartons, boxes and unoccupied shacks.
Local firemen aided at a call to the ranch of Joe E. Lemon two miles north of Lemoore on Monday afternoon. Loss was confined to a hay stack containing an estimated 25 tons of hay.
105 Years Ago
Today’s War Briefs – Dragnet is set for German spies. – 18,000 men taken by Russians in Galicia. – Vienna admits reverses but says Russian advance has been stopped after heavy losses. – Yankee Boys lionized by Paris on U.S. Natal Days, -- Cross of the Legion of Honor conferred on Herbert C. Hoover in recognition of his services in provisioning Belgium and Northern France. – German airplanes raid England, three brought down ablaze.
A mirror weighing four and one-half tons, necessary to complete the Mount Wilson Observatory has just been finished at Pasadena and the work of removing the monstrous glass to the observatory station is now underway. It took six years to grind the big Mirror which is an imported product from France. It is 101 inches in diameter and is the most perfect piece of mirror glass in the world.
120 Years Ago
The work of putting in the switch for connecting the new winery with the railroad was begun on Monday.
Charles H. Bailey has purchased 40 acres in the Sprague tract, three miles north of town. Robert Esrey has also purchased 40 acres in the said tract.
Seropian Bros. will open their new packing house on Saturday.