Since I mentioned the Girl Scouts last week, I am giving equal time to the Boy Scouts this week.
I am excited to learn what the winning slogan will be and who won the $25 prize, so I will be sure to keep you all informed in the coming weeks, too.
Since Lemoore NAS has been in existence my entire lifetime, it is odd to think there was a time when it wasn’t there. But once upon a time, Lemoore used to be home to the Army Flying School.
Reading about the stolen vehicle; it could have been news one hundred years into the future. But instead of stealing several parts, in today’s news, it would have been a catalytic converter.
Those Lemoore Tigers — will they or won’t they win the basketball championship?
I’ll let you know next week.
So stay tuned as we look back in Lemoore...
One of the first structures to be erected at the Naval Air Station, Lemoore, will be a headquarters and materials testing laboratory to be used by Cmdr. Dennis Culp, his assistants, and a staff of inspectors.
Again, Lemoore and Dinuba High Schools are to clash for the basketball championship of the San Joaquin Valley in the unlimited division. The game is to be played this Friday evening, March 23, in the Lemoore Gym.
This will be the third successive year that these two teams have met to decide the supremacy of the Valley and as each have taken one of the two encounters this year’s fame will give the victor two out of three.
We promised that an announcement regarding a slogan contest would be forthcoming in this issue—and here it is: The publicity committee announces that a cash prize of $25 will be given for the slogan that the Commercial Club adopts as the permanent slogan for Lemoore. Rules for the contest and a final date will be announced in the next issue, but get busy now and get your thoughts to working. The slogan must be a good one. It must be a slogan that will be accepted on its merits as a good advertisement for our city. Here are a few slogans of valley towns, as suggestions: Fowler is “the Home of the Raisin”, Visalia, “The Gateway to the Sequoias.”, Stratford, “The Dairy Metropolis.”
A committee from the local troop of the Boy Scouts appeared before the board of city trustees at their meeting last night and requested the board to grant the Scouts the privilege of painting the park benches that are so badly in need of brightening up. The Board voted to furnish the paint and brushes and G. B. Flaherty to superintend the work. The boys also said they desire to plant some trees where they were needed. The committee was composed of Paul Artis, Art Alford, Robert Billa, Arthur Braga and Vern Short.
The new Ford touring car purchased from Burke and Acker by Earl Hubbard, was stolen from in front of the Liberty Theatre of this city, Friday night. Howard Hubbard and his wife had parked the car directly in front of the theatre and it was stolen while they were attending the show. The sheriff’s office was notified immediately and a state-wide search was started. No trace of the car was found until about noon Saturday when someone on the Floribel ranch discovered it in the willows on the river about five miles north of Lemoore and reported it to authorities. The car found stripped of nearly everything that could be taken off easily including four cord tires, tools, steering wheel, dash-light, globes, coils etc.
No clues were found which might lead to the arrest of the thieves.
Dr. William P. Byron announces in this issue of the Advance, that he will be a candidate for the office of Coroner and Public Administrator of Kings County at the coming fall elections. Dr. Byron is well known in the county. He was born and raised here and has been practicing medicine in Lemoore since 1905. One of his friends suggests that if all of his name-sakes about Lemoore were of age there would be no doubt as to his election.
According to information received in our city the California Peach Growers Association has definitely decided to build a dried fruit packing house in Lemoore to handle peaches, prunes, apricots and raisins.