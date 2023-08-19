In looking back this week, as it so often happens, I found a few things that invoke memories for me. I hope they do for you too.

How many of you recall that iconic brick and birch paneled fireplace inside of Nateva’s?  Remember going to the Kings County Fair?  And how lucky we were to live the valley where Disneyland was only about a 250-mile trip away.

Can you even imagine having to deal with gas rationing, and only being allowed four gallons of gas at a time? Things were different during war time.

Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford.

Forty-five years ago this month she headed north to attend SJSU.  After a career in the bay area/central coast she retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com

