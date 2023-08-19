In looking back this week, as it so often happens, I found a few things that invoke memories for me. I hope they do for you too.
How many of you recall that iconic brick and birch paneled fireplace inside of Nateva’s? Remember going to the Kings County Fair? And how lucky we were to live the valley where Disneyland was only about a 250-mile trip away.
Can you even imagine having to deal with gas rationing, and only being allowed four gallons of gas at a time? Things were different during war time.
Thankfully, we didn’t soar quite to 118 in the shade this past week, but 106 was high enough.
Remember when school started the day after Labor Day? Mid-August was still vacation time.
The newspaper is not always filled with good news. Reality hit close to home.
This week while perusing the front page for this week in 1923. The headline read. “Former Lemoore resident in Fatal Auto Wreck.” I would have normally passed right by it, as I try to be careful not to publish anyone else’s heartache. But my eye caught the first two words of the article…Riccardo Dominicci. He was my Italian great grandfather. My breath caught to see in print what I had known all my life. This was my family’s heartache. He passed away much too young at age 35. He had taken his mother back home to Madera where she lived, and was headed back to Hanford. Another car crossed over into his lane head on the highway. This forced his car to go off the road into a ditch and he didn’t survive his injuries. Someone’s careless driving would leave my great grandmother a young widow at 35, with three children and pregnant with a son that would pass away five days after he was born in November. They left Italy for a better life in America only to have it abruptly end after only 11 years here.
As school starts back, children will be walking to and from school, so please remember to keep an eye out for them and to drive safely.
Here are a few things on a happier note that I found this week as we take a look back in Lemoore…
Picking out clothes they hope to model in the August 29th “Big-and-Little Sister” buffet luncheon at Lemoore High School were Rochelle Miguel, Kathleen Trigueiro and Chris Bertao. The girls will model fashions provided by Nateva’s at the annual event 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. which is held before school’s opening to acquaint new girl students with the campus. Co-chairmen are Chris Bertao and Lynn Brown, assisted by Rita Baker, Nancy Nelson, Diane McKibben, Patty Thomas and Mrs. Floyd Blakeley.
Sunday, Aug. 25, has been designed Navy Day at Kings District Fair. As a courtesy to the servicemen, all Navy men in uniform will be admitted for half price each day except Friday when admission to the sailors in uniform will be free. A booth in the commercial building will depict NAS survival and aviator’s equipment.
Visiting Disneyland recently were Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Holder, Sharon and Greg of Magnolia Ave. They were accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. Fred Hess, Ronnie and Donna. This was the Holders’ third trip to Disneyland.
Police Chief Bryan Short, Mrs. Short and children left Lemoore last Thursday for a brief vacation at Santa Cruz. While there they visited their daughter, Jeanine, who is working on a newspaper in Santa Clara.
GASOLINE: Stamp No. 7 in “A” book valid for 4 gallons each through September 21.
Vacation days are drawing to a close and with the announcement yesterday of the opening dates of Lemoore schools, students, parents and teachers are making preparations for the new semester which begins Sept. 7th.
Lemoore horse-shoe tossers had a practice session on Tuesday evening in preparation for their encounter with the champion Fresno team on Thursday evening.
People of today do not know what hot weather is according to E. Dusenbery, who is one of the pioneers of the Lemoore district. The hottest days that he recalls in his long residence here were June 28 and 29, 1891 when the thermometer registered 118 in the shade.
Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford.
Forty-five years ago this month she headed north to attend SJSU. After a career in the bay area/central coast she retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com