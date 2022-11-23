25 Years Ago

Lemoore’s 1997 Christmas Parade Planning Committee is hard at work preparing for this year’s event. The theme for this year’s parade is “The Joy of Christmas in the Valley.” The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. Since the parade is at night, all participants are urged to make good use of lighting on their entries. Virgil Powell is chairman of the Parade Committee this year.

35 Years Ago

Recommended for you