Lemoore’s 1997 Christmas Parade Planning Committee is hard at work preparing for this year’s event. The theme for this year’s parade is “The Joy of Christmas in the Valley.” The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. Since the parade is at night, all participants are urged to make good use of lighting on their entries. Virgil Powell is chairman of the Parade Committee this year.
The City Council had to amend its resolution to acquire land for a park and drainage pond because the previously approved lease/purchase format would have been taxable by Kings County. Under the new installment note purchased agreement approved Tuesday, Nov. 17, the 25-acre parcel along the Hanford-Armona Road to the west of Cinnamon Drive would be deeded to the city by Anthony and Maria Mattos. The sale price remains $475,000, of which $95,000 would be paid the Mattos couple initially, and the remainder in four equal installments.
A big celebration marked the Thursday, Nov. 12, meeting of the Lemoore Woman’s Club. Members staged a birthday party for Edith Truckell on her 93rd birthday. Truckell and Ada Rose were honored for being members for more than 40 years. Angela Bettencourt also was honored for her 35 continuous years of membership in good standing.
Fleetwood Mac will stage a concert Thursday, Dec. 10, in Fresno’s Selland Arena. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $17.50. The group includes Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Rick Vito, Billy Burnett, John McVie and Christine McVie.
An entertaining evening was enjoyed by some 75 Junior Hostesses from the Lemoore USO when members of the 302nd Service Squadron entertained at a dance at the Post last evening. Music was provided by the Lemoore Airbase band and the affair took place at the Enlisted Men’s Recreation Hall.
Thanksgiving time is turkey time – and the turkey has to be one of tempting goodness. It has to be the right type of bird . . . properly dressed . . . and definitely good. So to help you when you go abuying, let’s talk turkey, for you will probably wonder . . . How much turkey you should buy. An easy rule to remember in gauging quantity is to provide ¾ to a pound of turkey (dressed but not drawn) for each person to be served.
On account of a readjustment of routes A and No. 1 of the rural free delivery, Postmaster F.L. Powell, announces that all boxes must be re-numbered.
The Lemoore community lost another pioneer in the death of Albert Rhoads, which occurred on Sunday night at the home of his son, A. Lloyd Rhoads, following an illness of some duration.
The site of Lake Sequoia was formerly a meadow owned by J.D. Waugh and wife, proprietors of a large dairy during the summer months, according to J.J. Bierer of Woodlake who served as manager of the dairy at that time. A large amount of butter was manufactured there during the summer and sold every two weeks, and always sold in less than two hours after arriving at the Visalia market. The fame of the butter from the Waugh dairy was due to the fact that the cattle fed on buck brush, giving it a peculiar flavor much in demand at the time. Mr. Bierer also reports that there was a small pond at that time over at the south side near the present dam site which was used as a harvest field for natural ice to be used during the summer months. By packing the butter in sawdust and natural ice, it could be kept sweet and fresh for the long journey to Visalia. There was no road at that time into General Grant Park and the only method of reaching the big trees was by horseback. These natural wonders had attracted some attention then, but the government was not aware of their existence.
The rainfall for Sunday and Monday amounted to one inch, making a total for the season to date of 1.12 inches. The first rains last year fell in September, and the total rainfall for the season amounted to 6.70 inches.
The demand for electric lights throughout the city is constantly increasing, and Mr. Watson and his assistants have orders now on hand for wiring that will occupy their spare time for at least a month to come.