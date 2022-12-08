Betty Bowden

Betty Bowden

30 Years Ago

Visitor to Sunday’s Open House along W. “D” Street were able to watch members of the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Dept. erect the town Christmas tree at the intersection of “D” and Fox streets. A tremendous crowd turned out in perfect weather to enjoy the event, sponsored by the Lemoore District Chamber of Commerce.

Gilcreases remain a strong root in Lemoore’s history – Theodore Gilcrease who lived who lived and farmed in Lemoore in the late 1800’s or the early part of the 1900’s, was originally from back east and married a native of California. Mr. Gilcrease and his wife Isabella raised three sons, Leonard, Berry, and Virgil and a daughter Golda, on their Jackson Avenue property at the turn of the century. The second son, Berry, continued the family business. Berry and his wife of 48 years, Eugenia, will celebrate his 100th birthday on May 6, 1993. Berry is currently active in Lemoore Senior Inc. and drives himself to the senior center on 18th Avenue for lunch every afternoon. In 1982, he was honored by the Lemoore District Chamber of Commerce as its “Citizen of the Year.”

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you