Visitor to Sunday’s Open House along W. “D” Street were able to watch members of the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Dept. erect the town Christmas tree at the intersection of “D” and Fox streets. A tremendous crowd turned out in perfect weather to enjoy the event, sponsored by the Lemoore District Chamber of Commerce.
Gilcreases remain a strong root in Lemoore’s history – Theodore Gilcrease who lived who lived and farmed in Lemoore in the late 1800’s or the early part of the 1900’s, was originally from back east and married a native of California. Mr. Gilcrease and his wife Isabella raised three sons, Leonard, Berry, and Virgil and a daughter Golda, on their Jackson Avenue property at the turn of the century. The second son, Berry, continued the family business. Berry and his wife of 48 years, Eugenia, will celebrate his 100th birthday on May 6, 1993. Berry is currently active in Lemoore Senior Inc. and drives himself to the senior center on 18th Avenue for lunch every afternoon. In 1982, he was honored by the Lemoore District Chamber of Commerce as its “Citizen of the Year.”
Anticipating that the high-velocity winds of winter storms will make the rotting roof of the Lemoore water tower into a safety hazard that must be eliminated right away, the City Council voted Tuesday night Dec. 1, to spend $9,500 to replace the old wooden roof. The council vote was split 3-2 in favor of the expenditure. Voting for the measure were John Luis, Dick McKee, and Mike Lyon. Opposed were Tim Lee, and Mayor Barbara Wyckoff. The cost figure breaks down to $6,000 just to remove the current roof, and $3,500 to construct a new roof of tin supported by wood beams. The contractor also would adjust the bracing rods and remove the drain pipe and a catwalk as part of the $9,500 package. Community support for keeping the structure in Lemoore surfaced at a Town Hall meeting Sept. 22. At that time, longtime resident Mrs. Edith Truckell intoned, “That was the first fire Department home in 1913, the year I Moved to Lemoore I am all for keeping the tower as an historical monument. To Lemoore people, it is our Statue of Liberty.”
Lemoore Pilot Flies in on Wing and a Prayer to Safe Landing – LTJG Dennis Earl, 26-year-old Navy pilot of VA-163, based at NAS Lemoore, was shot in action over North Viet Nam, a few days ago, when an enemy bullet penetrated his cockpit and ripped through both his legs. Defying his pain, he dropped his bombs and refused to abandon his plane and guided his damaged A4 Skyhawk over land and water to return to Carrier Oriskany, offshore in the Gulf of Tonkin. He was lifted out of the cockpit and rushed on a stretcher to the carrier’s sickbay. Four doctors treated him in surgery lasting five hours. Speaking from his bed in sickbay. Earl gave much of the credit to his wingman, LCDR James B. Busey, 34, of Lemoore. Busey stayed close behind the younger plot as they flew towards the ship, guiding and advising him over their radio.
Sunday, Dec. 10, members of Christ Episcopal Church will welcome the people of Lemoore and the Naval Air Station to their new parish facilities at 11495 – 19th Ave., at the corner of Hume Ave., one block north of D Street. Churchwarden Corby Dale will welcome those attending, who will be invited to tour the new building and be served refreshments by ladies of the parish.
The Ambassador of Portugal to the U.S.A. – Dr. Vasco Vieira Garin – accompanied by his wife, Madame Vieira Garin and official party will visit Hanford for two days next week and tour various agricultural installations of Kings County.
Mr. H.B. Morrow. A representative of the “Taffy Shops” arrived in town Monday in search of a location for a candy factory to be installed here. A feature of the “Taffy Shops,” is the making of all candy in the front where people are at liberty to observe the plant in operation at all times. Candy canes and all Christmas candies will be made in the window and any particular candy will be made to order at no extra charge.
Four hundred years ago Juan Sebastian de Elcano, one of Magellan’s captains, completed the first voyage around the world, and the event has just been celebrated in his native town, Getaria, Spain, with an elaborate ceremony. The king and queen of Spain were present.