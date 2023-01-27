One of the best things about researching articles for this column is when I find a little gem that evokes a treasured memory. As I looked back to 1963 there in print was a familiar name, Dr. Celsa Dockstader. She was my dentist as a child. In fact, she was a well-known children’s dentist in Lemoore.
I was not fond of going to the dentist, but I was fond of her. She was such a sweet lady with a voice to match. Many of you who went to her will remember her office at the corner of Fox and B streets. The backyard was a fairyland complete with a little pool, gnome figurines and birdhouses that were attached to the wall of the building across the way. Looking out at that scene while you were in the dentist chair, made you forget where you were. Going back in time made me smile. Maybe you, too, will find a fond memory as we look back in Lemoore...
A priest who came to Lemoore 34 years ago on a two-week temporary assignment was named citizen of the year at the annual Chamber of Commerce installed dinner last week. The Rt. Rev. Msgr. James C. O’Doherty of St. Peter’s Catholic Church was named Citizen of the Year and Elsie Soares accepted a new (this year) award of “outstanding member” of the chamber.
Mayor Arthur DeRaad this week issued a proclamation which focused attention upon the national children’s dental health week, Feb. 3-9.
Local dentists in the area are participating in the event and have scheduled free dental examinations for school children as follows: Neutra School, about Feb. 28, Dr. William Reed, who is attached to the Naval Air Station; Feb. 19, Lemoore Elementary School, Dr. Ronald A. Bailey; March 1, Island Elementary School, Dr. Donal Ziemer; April 17, Stratford Grammar School, Dr. Allen Short; Feb. 5, Central Union Elementary School, Feb. 26 Mary Immaculate Queen Elementary School, Dr. Celsa Dockstader.
History was made Jan. 17 aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard when LCDR Dale R. Vandermolen of NAS Lemoore based Squadron 192 landed his A4C Skyhawk jet on the 42,000 ton Attack Carrier for the 400th time. This is believed to be the first time in the history of Naval Aviation that a pilot has achieved 400 landings on one particular carrier.
On the authority of special orders from the office of the Adjutant General of the California Cadet Corps, three students at Lemoore High School recently received the following appointments:
Cadet First Sergeant Donald Mello to be Cadet First Lieutenant; Cadet Staff Sergeant Joel Oakes to be Cadet Second Lieutenant; and Cadet Staff Sergeant John Smith to be Cadet Second Lieutenant.
Members of the 1953 Merchants Committee of Lemoore Chamber of Commerce met on Tuesday evening to organize plans for the coming year. Vern Bryant, committee chairman, officiated the session…
The tentative schedule of promotions includes Spring Opening, March 20; Bargain Days in Lemoore, July 15-20; Back-to-School days, Aug. 15-21; Christmas Open House, Dec. 4.
The first public showing of the New Holland Model 66 automatic twine-tying baler will be held Friday, Jan. 30, all day in the showroom of Kenny’s Farm Equipment Shop at 222 Fox Street.
John Engvall, James Ross, Nancy Ward and Varney Alvernaz are among the UC, Berkeley students home between semesters.
Sugar Stamp No. 11 will be valid beginning February 1st, according to announcement from the War Ration Board. The Stamp is good for three pounds and will care for the period extending until March 15th.
Our government is asking everyone in the United States to produce as much of their home food supply as they can. This applies both to the urban and rural families, states H. R. Keller, Kings County Farm Advisor, who has released the following statement concerning Victory Gardens: You might ask why this is necessary in a land of plenty? The answer is that our armed forces here at home and abroad have first call on our food supplies and our allies through lend-lease have second and the civilian third or last.
Playing the fastest games of the season in the Kings County Basketball League on Friday night the Lemoore High school unlimited quintet defeated the Corcoran squad in a game replete with thrills and sensational plays on the parts of both teams. The final score was Lemoore 28, Corcoran 16