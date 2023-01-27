master column photo.jpg

Donna Galletti

One of the best things about researching articles for this column is when I find a little gem that evokes a treasured memory. As I looked back to 1963 there in print was a familiar name, Dr. Celsa Dockstader. She was my dentist as a child. In fact, she was a well-known children’s dentist in Lemoore.

I was not fond of going to the dentist, but I was fond of her. She was such a sweet lady with a voice to match. Many of you who went to her will remember her office at the corner of Fox and B streets. The backyard was a fairyland complete with a little pool, gnome figurines and birdhouses that were attached to the wall of the building across the way. Looking out at that scene while you were in the dentist chair, made you forget where you were. Going back in time made me smile. Maybe you, too, will find a fond memory as we look back in Lemoore...

45 Years Ago (1978)

