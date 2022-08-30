For 40 years Lemoore Racing Enterprises has operated a midget race track on Iona Avenue in Lemoore but the facility is now outdated and the area is growing up around the track, including the newly expanded golf course and the proposed three phase housing development. Thus, the racing group and the city of Lemoore have been working together for several months in an effort to relocate the track on a 25-are parcel just off Hwy. 41 near the southern city limits.
Members of the Board of Supervisors, recognizing a good thing when they see it, approved unanimously on Tuesday a resolution declaring Sept. 12-19 as POW/MIA Recognition Week in Kings County.
The Lemoore Connection at Fresno State has already made a big impact on the Bulldogs football roster as the first game of the season rapidly approaches. According to coaches at Fresno State, the Lemoore six will indeed make a big impact, even though three of the six are redshirt freshmen. The six are senior Lorenzo Neal, sophomore Chris Tolbert, junior Tommy Jones, Gene Smith, Charlie Jones, and Josh Kloster.
A 29-year-old Lemoore Naval Air Station pilot sustained a sprained knee and minor cuts and bruises when he parachuted to safety Tuesday afternoon from his A-4E Skyhawk, according to Dennis McGraft. The plane crashed and burned in a vacant field on the airbase, 3.2 miles north of the Grangeville gate. The pilot of VFA-127, reportedly ejected at 2,000 ft.
For California’s public schools, the year 2000 is already here. The 386,000 youngsters trooping into kindergarten this fall are the class of 2000. How many of these brand-new students will persist through 13 years of schooling and receive a high school diploma in the summer of the first year of the next millennium? If present trends hold, 30 to 40 percent will drop out and will not join the ranks of high school graduates in the year 2000. California’s troubling school dropout rate reflects social and demographic changes that directly confront schools now and need better understanding by the public. California school districts need to strengthen public awareness about schooling as it is in 1987.
The new stop sign at the corner of 18th and D streets in Lemoore has been causing quite a number of otherwise conscientious citizens to break the law. Unaware that the new sign is in place, they go merrily through without stopping.
The Chamber of Commerce reports that some tickets are still available for the Welcome Teachers Barbecue at Jack Stone’s Barn Sept. 5. There are around 65 teachers this year, according to the Chamber so every merchant will be needed. The tickets sell for $2.50 each and admit two people.
Curtis Hurd, son of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Hurd Sr. of the Island District, Lemoore, has won a track scholarship to Fresno Pacific College. Hurd ranked seventh last year in the nation in the triple jump. He plans to major in education and eventually teach.
A community “band stand rising” is slated for next Sunday morning, beginning at 8 o’clock, according to Mayor W.C. Truckell. The Chamber of Commerce, the Kiwanis Club, and the City of Lemoore are sponsoring jointly the erection of a new bandstand to be used in the future by the Army Flying School Band. So great was the response in attendance upon the first concert last Monday, that a permanent bandstand will be built to care for band concerts to be held from time to time in the future. “Everyone is urged to bring his hammer and drive a nail for the community project,” Truckell urged today. “If everybody helps, the stand can be built in short order.”
Announcement was made today to this paper that construction of a local American Legion Hall will commence soon.
The State Highway Commission will ask for bids for ten miles of graded and graveled highway on the Sierra-to-the-Sea Highway at an early date.
W.W. Martin and wife, B.H. Hancock and wife, and J.C. Perkins and wife took a hand-car ride to the Kings River trestle on a fishing excursion Tuesday evening.
On or after September 1 the electric light plant will be run all night, giving an all-night service not only to the business houses, but to the resident portion of the city as well.