I am excited that this year, I will be able to attend the Legends of Lemoore Cemetery Walk on Sept. 30. The six legends who will be portrayed this year will be: Supervisor Joe Neves’ great grandfather, Pearl Badasci, Rosina Byron, Lovern Lee Moore, Merle Henley, and Joel Whiteside.

This week I decided to look way back to 1898 Lemoore to see what I could find. How serendipitous that there on page two was an article about Dr. Lovern Lee Moore. Sadly, however, it was to announce the death of the founder of the town.

I have my own story about a crow. Way before I was born, my Italian grandfather had his own pet crow. It arrived with an injured wing, and he nursed it back to health.  He would feed it raw hamburger daily that he would put on top of the electric meter box. When this crow vocalized “caw,” it would drive their next-door neighbor crazy. His name was Ross, so he thought someone was calling for him! He would come out his back door to find no one there!

Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. After heading north to attend SJSU, she had a 30+ year career in the Bay Area/Central Coast. She’s now retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com

