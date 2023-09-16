I am excited that this year, I will be able to attend the Legends of Lemoore Cemetery Walk on Sept. 30. The six legends who will be portrayed this year will be: Supervisor Joe Neves’ great grandfather, Pearl Badasci, Rosina Byron, Lovern Lee Moore, Merle Henley, and Joel Whiteside.
This week I decided to look way back to 1898 Lemoore to see what I could find. How serendipitous that there on page two was an article about Dr. Lovern Lee Moore. Sadly, however, it was to announce the death of the founder of the town.
I have my own story about a crow. Way before I was born, my Italian grandfather had his own pet crow. It arrived with an injured wing, and he nursed it back to health. He would feed it raw hamburger daily that he would put on top of the electric meter box. When this crow vocalized “caw,” it would drive their next-door neighbor crazy. His name was Ross, so he thought someone was calling for him! He would come out his back door to find no one there!
Come along with me as we look way back in Lemoore…
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Lewallen, Larry and Vickie, have been guests of Mrs. Lewallen’s parents’ Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Bello, while their home in Fresno was being completed. Lewallen is the former Janice Bello and a graduate of LHS with the class of 1952.
Weather, which topped the 100-degree mark early in the week with accompanying high humidity, cooled slightly but at midweek the return of higher temperatures was forecast. Cotton growers who have seen their plants respond to the warmer days and nights have not been voicing any complaints about the weather. It still looks like there will be quite a bit of late cotton and there is every indication that when picking starts it may be a round-the-clock race with the weather. The gins are in shape for the opening of another season and there is some speculation they may be started by October 1.
Has anyone seen Blackie? Do you suppose Blackie has started out for Morro Bay to find his young master? Blackie is a pet crow who belongs to 12-year-old Jimmy Long, and he’s been staying with Jimmy’s grandpa and grandma, Mr. and Mrs. E. G. Long of South Champion Street, while Jimmy’s at the coast. Jimmy has had Blackie for a year or so, and until now, the crow has never left the place. So, if a big black bird settles suddenly on our shoulder and begins to complain-that’ll be \Blackie, and it’s a certain thing that young Jimmy will be truly grateful if you’ll send him home.
Miss Adeline Orique returned recently from a three-week stay at Ripon where she visited with Mrs. Tony Orique.
Mr. and Mrs. C.V. Buckner heard from their son, Laurence K. Buckner, for the first time in 36 days yesterday. Young Buckner is serving with the U. S. Navy.
Seaman Howard Pratt, stationed at a San Francisco naval base, was home over the weekend with his parents, the G. O. Pratts.
The Lemoore P.T. A. will open its second year this afternoon at the Lincoln School when members will meet at 2:30 o’clock. Mrs. Edward Gleason, president will officiate, and will present the convention highlights of the 1938 conclave in San Francisco.
LOST — Waltham watch with H.P.C. engraved on back. Lost in T. J. Smith’s corn field while hunting. Liberal reward for its return. Return to H.P. Collins at the Standard Oil service station.
It is with deep feelings of regret that we are called upon to chronicle the death of Lovern Lee Moore, the founder of our town and a man who was held in high esteem by all who knew him. After a lingering illness, extending over a period of many months, he passed away at his home in Lemoore on Saturday evening last, surrounded by loving relatives and friends…and no better evidence of the high esteem in which he was held by the people of the town of which he was the founder could be cited than the long stream of carriages, loaded with mourning relatives and friends (extending almost from the heart of town to the cemetery) which followed his remains to their last resting place.
Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. After heading north to attend SJSU, she had a 30+ year career in the Bay Area/Central Coast. She’s now retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com