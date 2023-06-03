Reading about the Kings County Library’s Summer Reading Club brought back fond memories for me. Being an avid reader, that program was the highlight of my summer. School may have been out, but I was still able to read a lot of books. I still do for that matter. The 2023 Kings County Library Summer Reading Program runs from June 19 through Aug. 6.
Early sign-ups start Monday, June 12. The program is for kids, teens, and adults! I look forward to participating this summer.
I was in awe that the Lemoore Fire Department made it to the scene of the J. C. Penney fire a mere 12 minutes after the call. The Hanford Sentinel even noted in their June 2 publication that “This is believed to be one of the fastest records for prompt response from an out of town fire truck in county history.”
Join me and see what other interesting things we can find as we look back in Lemoore…
After a period of five months with no fire calls, the local fire department answered a call from Hanford for aid in fighting the disastrous fire which swept the J.C. Penney store in that city on Memorial Day. A spokesman for the Hanford Volunteer Firemen expressed his appreciation of the assistance rendered by the Lemoore firemen who responded last Monday. “Members of the Lemoore Department who helped fight the fire were Chief Robert Long, Joe Turner, Tony Ornellas, Walt Mello, Vern Wallace, Fred Souza and Carl Poindexter. They arrived here only 12 minutes after being called when the fire was at its height, and it was feared spreading to surrounding structures.”
Evidence of local horticultural prowess is piling up pleasantly at The Advance office this week. Handsome new potatoes, rosy (and odiferous) onions, long green cucumbers and a box of golden apricots are among the souvenirs of the handiwork of Lemoore Victory gardeners brought into the newspaper office during the past few days.
Registration will begin Monday at the Lemoore Branch of the Kings County Library for the annual summer reading club, sponsored here each year by the County Library in conjunction with the Lemoore Woman’s Club. All children are eligible to enter this reading event which extends through the summer vacation period. The young members promise to read ten books, and upon the completion of their quota, are eligible to attend the theatre party and ice cream treat.
Kings county cities will be eligible for new post office buildings under the new $60,000 lending-spending bill before Congress. Lemoore would be allotted $70,000.
According to officials of the Southern Pacific who visited Lemoore on Wednesday of last week and interviewed members of the city council, it is the intention of the Southern Pacific to petition the State Railroad Commission for permission to discontinue the passenger train service between Exeter and Coalinga and to substitute an automobile bus service. The reason given for the proposed change is the large financial loss caused by the operation of the train, which makes one round trip daily serving Lemoore en route. It requires a crew of four men to operate the train: conductor, engineer, fireman, and brakeman, with practically no passenger traffic, the only source of revenue being the mail and express. The proposed stage or bus line would operate from station to station carrying passengers, mail and express. No stops will be made between stations to pick up or let passengers off. It will operate on a regular schedule connecting with the passenger trains on the mail line, the principal difference being it will travel over the public highway instead of the rails of the company.
The picnic grounds at the Lucerne vineyard rang with the shouts and laughter of over 100 boys last night when members of Y.M. C. A. groups of the county gathered to enjoy a get-to-gether weinie roast as guests of the Eagle group of Hanford. There were plenty of “dogs” and buns for everyone and these were washed down with soda pop. The boys gathered at the ground before dark, and a snappy ball game was indulged in by picked teams. The boys gather around a huge bonfire, and there under the direction of Chas. L. Crumly, county secretary, the plans for the summer season at Camp Gaines were discussed.
Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. After heading north to attend SJSU she had a 30+ year career in the bay area/central coast. She’s recently retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com