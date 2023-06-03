master column photo.jpg

 Donna Galletti

Reading about the Kings County Library’s Summer Reading Club brought back fond memories for me. Being an avid reader, that program was the highlight of my summer. School may have been out, but I was still able to read a lot of books. I still do for that matter. The 2023 Kings County Library Summer Reading Program runs from June 19 through Aug. 6.

Early sign-ups start Monday, June 12. The program is for kids, teens, and adults! I look forward to participating this summer.

I was in awe that the Lemoore Fire Department made it to the scene of the J. C. Penney fire a mere 12 minutes after the call. The Hanford Sentinel even noted in their June 2 publication that “This is believed to be one of the fastest records for prompt response from an out of town fire truck in county history.”

Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. After heading north to attend SJSU she had a 30+ year career in the bay area/central coast. She’s recently retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com

