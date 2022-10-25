The public safety facility that Lemoore owns today, was completed in 1978. Growth in the community over the last 19 years has required an increase in the number of officers and firefighters in the city to meet the ever-growing number of service calls. The result: our cops and firefighters are about to bust the seams of their two-decade-old building. If Measure S passes, the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department will take over the entire facility it now shares with the LPD, and the Lemoore Police Department will get a much-needed new station across the street. The fire department will also acquire a substation in north Lemoore.
A contribution to the Lemoore Community Chest shows your support for the youth of Kings County. It’s an opportunity to give to the Salvation Army, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Catholic Youth Organization, and the YMCA, all in one contribution. Thus the name of this year’s campaign: “One Drive for Five.”
Beginning at eight o’clock tomorrow morning, army trucks from the Lemoore Army Flying School will begin the collection of local scrap gathered for Lemoore’s “All Out for Salvage Day” slated by local citizens. “All business houses will be closed until 1 o’clock tomorrow, so that their employees may lend their efforts to the scrap campaign,” said G.A. Jones, Chamber of Commerce president. “It is hoped that this all-out effort will net Lemoore a large tonnage of scrap to be added to the school children’s junk pile. The proceeds from the sale of the scrap will go to the local elementary schools for the purchase of War Savings and for donations to the Red Cross,”
Sugar Stamp No. 9, whose weight value is three pounds, will be valid during the period from November 1 to December 15 inclusive according to an announcement made this week by the War Ration Board Chairman R.J. Newton. No bonus allotment is announced for the period.
With the dairy and poultry-raising industry coming into increased prominence in our part of the valley, the installation of grain-grinding and grain-mixing by the R.O. Deacon Lumber Company at their Lemoore warehouse fills a long-felt want. The dairyman or poultry raiser can now take his own grain to the warehouse and have it ground and mixed just as he wants it.
The City of Lemoore is enjoying the biggest building boom that has occurred for a number of years. The situation caused by the lack of building operations during the war, is now being relieved for the first time. Many new houses have recently been completed and others are in the process of construction. Besides the residences, there are public buildings and business blocks in the course of construction and being planned, that argue well for the future growth of the commerce of our city. The handsome new Legion building is one of the new additions to our town. The Grammar School is completing a modern school house, two more rooms of which were occupied yesterday, one by a kindergarten, and the other by one of the second grade classes. Several other class rooms besides the auditorium will soon be completed. And, of course, everybody understands that there is to be a new high school.
In trying to go around a curve four miles north of Lemoore Saturday night at an excessive speed, an auto loaded with merrymakers who were on their way to the Island dance to add more jazz to their eventful young lives, turned over and judging from the appearance of the car must have rolled over and over and over. Several members of the party were injured and were brought to the Lemoore Sanitarium and treated.
Ford, The Universal Car – Prices Again Reduced. The Following Prices Effective Today: Lowest in the History of the Ford Motor Co. Touring, Regular $298; Runabout, $269; Coupe, $530; Sedan, $595; Truck Chasis $380; Model T Chasis, $235. F.O.B. Detroit. Buy A Ford And Spend The Difference. Burke & Acker – Ford, Lincoln, and Fordson Dealers – Lemoore, Calif.
The male employees of the packing houses at Fresno are out on a strike for a raise from $1.75 to $2.00 per day in wages.
The artesian wells at the power house are reported as increasing in water supply.
In each box of raisins packed by the local packing house is inserted a card showing that the raisins contained therein were raised in this section and packed in Lemoore.