25 Years Ago
Even El Nino cooperated Saturday evening, Dec. 6, so that the annual Lemoore Christmas Parade could take place by postponing its next rain shower until after the parade had completed its one-hour-long march down Lemoore’s D Street. This year’s parade theme was “Christmas in the Valley.”
30 Years Ago
The possible revitalization of Lemoore’s downtown business district – roughly that area between Lemoore Avenue on the east, Hill Street on the west, the railroad on the north, and “C” Street on the south – takes another giant leap forward this afternoon with a walking tour of the district. Today’s walk through, the first step in formulating possible plans for the revitalization of the business district, gets underway at 1:30 p.m. All property owners, business owners, and managers and anyone interested in the future of the downtown business district are urged to attend today’s walking tour.
AMS2 C.J. Lockwood and AKAN Matthew Dzienius donated approximately 50 off-duty hours painting a lion on the east end of the cafeteria at Lemoore Elementary School. The LES athletic teams are nicknamed Lions.
35 Years Ago
For the second year is a row, Mary Immaculate Queen School has taken the Sweepstakes Award for the best float in the annual Lemoore Christmas Parade. MIQ parents and children created a fairy land which included a carousel that featured reindeer instead of horses. Riding the float were several MIQ students in elf attire.
Marion Wilson was elected president of the Lemoore High School board of trustees at the board of trustees meeting Thursday. Elected to the post of clerk during the reorganization session was trustee Marvin Cunningham.
A three-goal “hat trick” by Lemoore’s Carlos Espinoza helped pace the varsity soccer team to a relatively easy 9-2 victory over Woodlake Tuesday evening at Tiger Stadium. In addition to the three goals by Espinoza, Geronimo Martinez kicked in two and Chris Surratt, Jose Gutierrez, Greg Randhahm, and David Cotta contributed one apiece.
50 Years Ago
“If they can grow it, they can do it.” was the verdict on relaxing the facial hair code at Lemoore High School. The move was predicated on the “Whiskerino” expectation of this community’s adult population in preparation for Lemoore’s Centennial Celebration. In a comparable spirit of compromise for female students, the dress code was liberalized to permit the wearing of slacks, excepting only blue denim jeans, coveralls or overalls. Rules against extremely unusual or glaring dress will still apply.
60 Years Ago
Talk about seeing double, how would you like to see double 13 times? That’s the vista that confronts teachers at Lemoore Elementary School which now has 13 sets of twins from kindergarten through the sixth grade. At least five sets are identical. The twin roll call includes Larry and Barry Keyes, Jeannine and Jeannette Swift, Robert and Robin Emerson, Jennifer and Jacquelyn Nicholson, Alfred and Albert Samuels, Jan and Jean Rose, Harry and Larry Weiss, Anthony Ray and Valerie Kay Adams, Denise and Alexis Davoli, Donna and Diane McKibben, Jim and Janea Lees, Sherrie and Susan Sexton, and Mary and Sue Hobbs.
75 Years Ago
Local bicyclists were warned today in a statement issued by Chief of Police Bryan Short. If you ride your bicycle on Lemoore’s downtown sidewalks, you will be cited and fined. The city may even impound your bicycle. “The practice is dangerous to both cyclists and pedestrians, especially when sidewalks are crowded with holiday shoppers,” said the chief. The fine for the offense is $5.
100 Years Ago
From the standpoint of service rendered, at least, the Soup Kitchen, which the Woman’s Club is conducting at the Lincoln building of the grammar school, is proving a success. Three days a week the Club is furnishing hot soup to the children, and the other days, hot chocolate is served. This is real service and the club is to be congratulated on its undertaking.
The bazaar which was given by the Community Ladies Aid was well attended. The articles of fancy work, aprons, etc., sold very readily. The ladies held a food sale in connection which was well patronized. The ladies realized a goodly sum from the sale which will go toward the funds of the new church.
The Jennings Tent Show played to a packed house here last night and were well received, according to reports. They produce good clean plays that are educational as well as entertaining. Tonight’s play will be: “The Girl Without A Chance” and will be given rain or shine. The company guarantees that the tent is dry, warm, and comfortable and announces that the doors are open at 7 o’clock and the play starts promptly at eight o’clock.