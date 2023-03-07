As you can see from my selected tidbits this week, social activity revolved around various sports in some circles and quilting in others.
It is fun to see who is moving into town and where they were moving from.
Tommie Smith’s name popping up at the end of a sentence I was reading was a nice surprise. He is a fellow San Jose State Alumnus.
The weather 40 years ago read exactly as if it was written just this past week. Weather is always a topic of conversation in a small town. How often in winter do we greet someone with “Is it wet/cold enough for ‘ya?”
I had another one of those serendipitous moments Saturday night when a name popped up that I had just seen in print. I was at the Kings County Historical Society/Carnegie Museum of Kings County presentation on the history of fastpitch softball in the Central Valley. The guest speaker was former player Dan Ramirez. One name he spoke about was Herman Duinkerken from Laton. He was an All-American fast pitch softball pitcher for many years, playing for not only the Hanford Kings but the Clovis Cowboys as well. Ironically, while looking for tidbits from 65 years ago his name showed up not in regards to softball, but basketball.
Hope you find something to surprise you this week or a name you know as we Look Back in Lemoore….
40 Years Ago (1983)
The month of March definitely came in like a lion Tuesday as another storm swept through the state. Lemoore residents were treated Tuesday to a day of wind, rain and flooding as almost two inches of water was dumped on the city. Winds were measured at approximately 35 miles per hour.
60 Years Ago (1963)
Opening the 1963 track season this Saturday will be the Lemoore High School Tigers when they participate at Corcoran in a four-way meet including Corcoran, Coalinga and Shafter high schools. Coach J. B. “Tuffy” Burton and assistant Coach Wilbur Booth believe this year’s squad has possibilities, especially the varsity with Tommy Smith, the Tiger’s track star as a number one prospect for future greatness.
65 Years Ago (1958)
Eldon Findley has purchased the 160-acre ranch of Jesse Williamson on Elder Ave., west of 22nd Avenue. He is remodeling the house before moving there with his family from their former home in Caruthers. Findley has about 1200 laying geese on the ranch, since he raises geese which are utilized for weeding purposes in the cotton fields.
City League Basketball Play-Boggess Service 5 stayed in the thick of the pennant race Monday evening and pulled no surprise in clobbering the last place Eagle cagers 109-50 in Double A competition…Murphy Hastings led the winners with 28 points, and Herman Dunkerkin, Joe Morgado and Marlin Mills assisted in great form with 23, 19, and 17 respectively.
80 Years Ago (1943)
Lemoore’s contribution to “Food for Victory” Campaign is the Kings County Creamery Association’s new plant in Lemoore. The new brick building will house modern equipment for the production of powdered milk. This brings Lemoore its newest industry, processing “food for freedom,” since a high percentage of the dry milk produced here will be used for needed war-time demands. Ninety percent of its dry skim milk production will go to the government for use by the Army, Navy, and under Lease-Lend agreement.
95 Years Ago (1928)
A Colonial Program was the feature of the Parent-Teachers’ Association meeting held at the high school last Friday evening and the pleasing program was enjoyed by a large number. The colonial dance, “The Minuet,” was performed by Inga Madsen, Carol Cobb, Mildred McKim and Mabel Dawson. Dolores Fulghum gave an entertaining talk on styles and social customs of Colonial times. A trio composed of Merle Henley, piano; Dorothy Martin, cello, and Lowell Spencer, violin, were heard in a number of pleasing selections. The Girls’ Glee Club rendered several numbers and the evening closed with a social time and the serving of refreshments.
The course of the Lemoore Golf Club was the mecca of many ardent golfers on Sunday. The ideal weather made the day an enjoyable one for golfing and local enthusiasts took full advantage of it.
A group of friends were entertained by Mrs. Sherman Brown on Wednesday of last week at an old-time quilting party. The ladies were invited for the day and an old- fashioned dinner was served at the noon hour. Mrs. Brown’s guests were: Mrs. Emma McCormick, Mrs. Verna Campbell, Mrs. W. J. Faunce, Mrs. Ella Sellers and Mrs. B. T. Moyer.