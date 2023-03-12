master column photo.jpg

Donna Galletti

It is the time of year for Girl Scout cookies.  Never having been one, I was curious to know who started it and when their cookie sales began.  I learned Juliette Gordon Low (also known by her nickname “Daisy”) started Girls Scouts in 1912 in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. Cookie sales began in 1917 and the cookies were baked by the girls themselves. I have more than helped their cause this year with purchases of thin mints, lemonades, trefoils, and peanut butter patties.

Nothing has changed much in 70 years.  The same three traffic issues that caused accidents back then are still causing them today.

Having been raised Catholic, I learned something I never knew about; the special dispensation for Lent in 1943 due to the war.

