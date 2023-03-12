It is the time of year for Girl Scout cookies. Never having been one, I was curious to know who started it and when their cookie sales began. I learned Juliette Gordon Low (also known by her nickname “Daisy”) started Girls Scouts in 1912 in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. Cookie sales began in 1917 and the cookies were baked by the girls themselves. I have more than helped their cause this year with purchases of thin mints, lemonades, trefoils, and peanut butter patties.
Nothing has changed much in 70 years. The same three traffic issues that caused accidents back then are still causing them today.
Having been raised Catholic, I learned something I never knew about; the special dispensation for Lent in 1943 due to the war.
May you too learn something you never knew before as we Look Back in Lemoore….
Girl Scouts and Brownies of Lemoore are endeavoring to pass their last year’s cookie sales mark of more than $1,000 by selling through Mar. 22.
Kings County Sheriff Orvie Clyde, spoke before the Lemoore High School seniors at a class meeting recently, and showed some slides that he took of San Quentin Prison. The film gave some idea of what the grounds contain, the “Garden Beautiful”; they also showed the cell block, the interior of the cells, the kitchen, entrance, and the guard tower.
Captain Ernest E. Carr, Commander of the Kings County Squad of the California Highway Patrol today singled out speeding, disregarding the right-of-way and improper turning as the traffic violations causing the most accidents. He said the information would be used by the Special Enforcement Unit which has been assigned here to carry out a phase of the Patrol’s state-wide program of increased enforcement in critical accident areas. The special unit arrived in Kings County yesterday for an indefinite stay.
The Lenten season opened yesterday with Ash Wednesday services observed at St. Peter’s Church here. The faithful of the Diocese of Monterey-Fresno are dispensed from the Lenten laws of fast and abstinence for the 1943 season according to an announcement by the Bishop, Most Reverend Philip G. Scher. This extraordinary dispensation is granted for the first time in the history of the diocese by virtue of special facilities granted to the ordinaries of countries at war by his Holiness Pope Pius XIL. Restrictions in food and other hardships inevitable in a country at war provide the reason for the granting of the dispensation. The only exception made by the Bishop is that on Ash Wednesday, Good Friday, and the forenoon of Holy Saturday the faithful shall observe both the fast and abstinence from meat.
A new store opened last week in Lemoore when Mrs. W. B. Brown joined the ranks of Lemoore business people as the proprietor of the Golden Rule Store located at 315 Heinlen street. Mrs. Brown features a general line of ready-to-wear merchandise, stressing a complete size range in women’s dresses.
At the Girl Scout meeting last Monday night, plans were completed for the observance of the founding of the Girl Scouts. Next week will mark the 25th anniversary of the Girl Scout Troops of the nation. Reverend Charles A. Stross will be the speaker on Monday afternoon for the anniversary observance.
Lemoore basketball fans were given a real exhibition of clever passing and team work last Saturday night when the 130’s of Lemoore High trounced Madera, the leaders of Madera and Merced counties by a score of 34 to 13, in a semi-final for the San Joaquin Valley championship.
Bert Walker, the erstwhile linotype man of the Advance Office, went on a week’s vacation last week, and returned, notifying the management that he had had no vacation-it was merely a honeymoon-and he brought back with him Mrs. Herbert S. Walker, who was Miss Burneice Miller of Long Beach. The young couple will make their home in Lemoore, and are now residing in one of the Dockstader houses. The many friends of the young people wish them a happy and prosperous wedded life.
In the issue of the Advance appears the political announcement of Frank Blakeley for sheriff of Kings County. Mr. Blakeley has represented this district on the board of supervisors for several terms…He is now mayor of Lemoore, and has served several terms on the board of trustees of the city, and he has at all times conscientiously represented his constituency.