I was curious who the young lady was that won the pair of shoes at the Cinderella dance. I checked the Hanford Sentinel, to no avail, to find out her identity. Seems she is like the real Cinderella, only she took her shoes with her! Football season is upon us, however we have yet to really feel the season in the air. I anxiously await the drop in temperature, the leaves turning color and falling, that early morning nip in the air, and the smell of wood smoke when fireplaces start being used. To me those are signs that Autumn is upon us, my favorite time of the year. It’s not noted in the article as it was a given that everyone knew that the Altar Society was of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. You will also note the Mmes. That was a courtesy title for a married/widowed woman with the full name of her husband. Her name was not noted. Times sure have changed as we take a look back in Lemoore…
Football followers among the large family of Lemoore Advance readers will be glad to know we’ve heard from Pigskin Pete. He’ll be back next week with his 19th annual Football Contest to provide entertainment and prizes for anyone who wants to enter. Anyone is eligible to compete in the grid game, and there is no entry fee. Cash through the courtesy of The Advance and free passes to The Lemoore Theatre will again be presented to the winning entries.
A large committee of members of the Altar Society are at work on the rummage sale to be sponsored by that group next Wednesday through Saturday at a downtown location. Committee workers named by the Altar Society President, Mrs. Leo Wlaschin, include Mmes. Robert Jeremias, Manuel Mello, Carl Neves, Frank Gonsalves, John Silveira, Antone Bello, Louis Roza, William Grady, A.A. Laureano.
Patients of the Lemoore Army Airfield Hospital will be assured of their cinema entertainment each week. A new 16mm projector has been donated by the American Red Cross.
Aviation Cadet Gerald R. Whiteside, son of Mr. and Mrs. E. A. Whiteside of Route 1, Lemoore has successfully completed the basic flying training course recently at the Marana Army Airfield, Tucson, Arizona. Young Whiteside will be sent to an advanced flying school to complete the final phase of his cadet training, after which he will be awarded his silver wings as a pilot in the Army Air Corps.
Football practice at Lemoore High School will begin with the opening of school next Monday, according to Coach “Tuffy” Burton. Equipment will be issued to the football squad early next week. The first game will be October 7 — Kingsburg at Lemoore, a night game.
Fire caused by static or spontaneous combustion caused a small amount of damage in the cleaning room of the Ideal Cleaners about 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. Tom Quong, the operator, was at work in the cleaning room and had removed a silk dress from the washer, preparatory to rinsing it in gasoline. As he opened it up it burst into flames. Quong dropped the dress and threw dirt on the blaze and then reached over the burning clothes to get the fire extinguisher. His quick action, although he was suffering from painful burns, prevented a greater loss.
People who’ve had pneumonia or influenza within the past two years are urged to attend the diagnostic chest clinic at the Kings County Fair which will be held under the auspices of the California Tuberculosis Association and the Kings County Association. Since the early discovery of tuberculosis means early recovery, and this county has provided such excellent facilities for care and treatment, it is hoped that people who have had the above-mentioned diseases, or who are below weight, or have a continued cold, will take advantage of this opportunity.
The Cinderella dance given last Friday night by the American Legion was well attended and according to reports was one of the most enjoyable dances that has been held here. The crowd gathered early, and everyone pronounced the dance a very hospitable one. There was a prize given in a pair of shoes for both the ladies and gentlemen. The ladies prize was won by a young lady from Hanford while “Spec” Blakely won the gentleman’s prize.
Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. After heading north to attend SJSU she had a 30+ year career in the Bay Area/Central Coast. She’s now retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com