I was curious who the young lady was that won the pair of shoes at the Cinderella dance.  I checked the Hanford Sentinel, to no avail, to find out her identity. Seems she is like the real Cinderella, only she took her shoes with her!  Football season is upon us, however we have yet to really feel the season in the air.  I anxiously await the drop in temperature, the leaves turning color and falling, that early morning nip in the air, and the smell of wood smoke when fireplaces start being used.  To me those are signs that Autumn is upon us, my favorite time of the year.   It’s not noted in the article as it was a given that everyone knew that the Altar Society was of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. You will also note the Mmes. That was a courtesy title for a married/widowed woman with the full name of her husband.  Her name was not noted. Times sure have changed as we take a look back in Lemoore…

65 Years Ago (1958)

Football followers among the large family of Lemoore Advance readers will be glad to know we’ve heard from Pigskin Pete.  He’ll be back next week with his 19th annual Football Contest to provide entertainment and prizes for anyone who wants to enter. Anyone is eligible to compete in the grid game, and there is no entry fee. Cash through the courtesy of The Advance and free passes to The Lemoore Theatre will again be presented to the winning entries.

Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. After heading north to attend SJSU she had a 30+ year career in the Bay Area/Central Coast. She’s now retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com

