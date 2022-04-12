20 Years Ago
Capt. Charles Wright of NASL and commander of CAG 11 thrilled a packed house at last Thursday’s monthly Lemoore Chamber of Commerce luncheon meeting with America’s involvement in Enduring Freedom. Wright’s presentation included slides and a video of the various activities aboard the U.S.S. Carl Vinson from the time it left California on July 27, 2001 on what they thought was a normal cruise. Capt. Wright told of the feelings of the Vinson’s crew as the ship’s TV monitors showed the Twin Towers being hit and falling. So he, and other higher ranking officers, knew that America would soon be at war – they just didn’t know where the Hornets and other planes and helicopters carried would be used. The 23-year Navy veteran added that he was tasked to fly along the Pakistan/Afghanistan border on Oct. 6 – only hours before the first Vinson bombs were dropped on Sunday Oct. 7 – on a photo mission. He didn’t get to go bomb because the commander had to stay aboard the ship.
25 Years Ago
What annual event features games, entertainment, and fun for the whole family, and at the same time inspires townspeople to be just a little crazy? Lemoore’s 38th annual Krazee Daze, that’s what. Lemoore District Chamber of Commerce executive director Carlos Diniz said of this year’s gala this Saturday, sponsored by the Palace Indian Gaming Center and Central California Weeklies, will be one of the best on record.
Annual Easter Egg Hunt a hopping success – More than 200 people showed up on Sunday, March 29, a glorious spring day, to take part in the annual Easter Egg hunt. This year’s hunt, held at Lemoore City Park, was sponsored by the Lions Club, and organized by the Lemoore Recreation Department. Plus, special prizes were donated by Lemoore Kmart, Adventure Park, and Video Zone of Lemoore.
The battle lines are being drawn on the issue of colored cotton in Kings County and throughout the Valley. The San Joaquin Valley Cotton Board held a referendum election asking members to vote on whether colored cotton should be grown here. With 24.5 percent of members voting, those supporting the production of the colored cotton found themselves on the losing side.
30 Years Ago
Rudy Alconcher was shown putting the finishing touches to his rendition of a baby cougar, mascot for Stratford School athletic teams and the creation of former longtime principal Deanne Villa, affectionately named “Big Daddy Cougar” by students. Alconcher’s wife, Caroline, a third grade teacher at the school, showed the picture of a baby cougar to her husband and suggested that it would be nice to have a likeness painted on a wall in the classroom area. The photo was one of a collection donated by Villa to the school upon his retirement a year ago.
A number of local racers did well during racing action Saturday night at the Kings Speedway. Bill Bressler, a longtime racing enthusiast won the street stocks main event Saturday night. While Doug Jeffers, also of Lemoore, won the Enduro race, a 200-lap endurance event. Jeff McCloud also of Lemoore, placed fourth in the Enduro. Doug Storeby, another longtime racer, finished sixth in the race in his No. 5 Chevy Monte Carlo. Ninety cars started the Enduro and only nine finished, including Jeffers, McCloud, and Storeby.
65 Years Ago
Future Farmers of the Lemoore chapter will be among exhibitors at the 1957 Grand National Junior Livestock Exposition during Easter Week. Boys entering the event are Bill Warmerdam, Jim Kleinhammer, Jerry Godinho, Bill Creelman, Richard Creelman, and Carlton Duty.
100 Years Ago
Everybody is crazy about Radio in San Francisco — and the disease is proving even more contagious than the flu. The “bug” has found its way to Lemoore and there are at least two private stations receiving the daily concerts of music, market reports and lectures that are being sent out from the 19 broadcasting stations in the state. One of the local sets is owned and operated by Kay Taylor, who resides two miles northwest of town, and the other is that belonging to Kenneth Waltz, located in the southeast corner of town. Mr. and Mrs. Geo. McGlashan listened to the Monday night concert at the Hanford Radio Headquarters. There are about fifty private sets in Hanford.
The Stratford Grammar school is planning a picnic for Saturday to be held at the poppy fields on the West Side. Everyone who wishes to go is welcome.