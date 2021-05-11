20 Years Ago
The dead weeds were covered with red and white chalk outlines of a basketball court, restrooms, and locker facilities as about 300 students, staff, and community leaders met in a field west of the Kings Christian School’s administration building to break ground on a dream. A dream that has been part of their lives for the past 19 years. “Today we see the start of our dream becoming reality,” said KCS board member and principal , Ernie Drewry. “Today we break ground on a new gym and performing arts building.” Plans for the metal building call for the shell to be up by fall with the rest of the building completed as soon as possible.
35 Years Ago
The annual Kings County Homecoming event kicks-off Monday with the Round-up Breakfast in the Hanford Civic Auditorium and the crowning of Lemoore resident Winifred Esrey as Homecoming Queen. Local residents selected as area kings and queens are Gilbert and Emma Miguel, Lemoore; Frank and Bernice Rodrigues, Stratford; and Harold and Goldie Jones, Island/Halls Corner. Representing other Kings County areas are Lyman and Olga Griswold, Hanford; Ernie and Michi Takeda, Kings River/Hardwick; Frank and Evelyn Clement, Kit Carson/Delta View; Frank and Mary Oliveira, Armona; Mike and Elvira Brown, Grangeville; Ed and Bertha Kautz, Riverbend; and Fred and Clara Batti, Lakeside/Guernsey. Corcoran has chosen Ray and Mona Magana as their representatives and the Kettleman City/Avenal area king and queen will be Romero and Beryl Acebedo, of Avenal.
80 Years Ago
Warm days in May forecasted the imminence of the annual battle of the farmer against the rising waters of Tulare Lake and her tributaries as they rose quickly with the melting snow. Farmers on the Island prepared their livestock to be moved quickly and easily pending the battle with the waters. “Although no one has invented water wings for the cow or pontoons for the pigs, it might be a good idea,” said one Island district agriculturist. “High water comes fast and one never knows exactly where or when.”
90 Years Ago
Arrangements are being made to install electric lights on the Stratford Grammar School grounds for evening ball games.
Carl Poindexter sustained painful injuries Tuesday evening while playing baseball. Carl was catching for the Greasehounds and a runner sliding home struck him. His left elbow was dislocated and the ligaments were torn loose in his arm and in his side.
Starrett’s Twin Oaks Plunge, located two miles west of Hall’s grocery on Grangeville Blvd. will open for the 1931 season, Saturday, May 9, for the enjoyment of residents of this vicinity who like swimming. This plunge boasts a new deep well, healthful sulphur water, no muck, an all-cement floor and plenty of shade.
Guy Bryson, popular Island man, narrowly escaped serious injury or possible death when he attempted to corral a bull, which had escaped from his pen Tuesday, Mrs. H.B. Mustain heard his cries and called for help. Jack Wilkenson and his son John arrived in time to help Mr. Bryson, who could not have succeeded in holding the bull’s head much longer. Mr. Bryson was bruised quite badly but otherwise he seemed to have no serious injuries.
95 Years Ago
As has been the custom of the biology class of the Lemoore Union High School for the past two years to make a trip to Monterey and Pacific Grove to study sea life, the class this year plans to leave the morning of May 15. Mr. L.R. Wood, instructor of the class, will have charge of the boys and Miss Marie Pratt, dean of girls, will look after the girl students. The trip had been planned by Mr. Wood from the time of leaving home on Saturday morning at 5:30 to the return on Monday evening. Up to the present time about twenty students have signed up to make the trip, each car to contain a driver and an adult leader. Among places of interest to be visited are Hopkins Marine Laboratory, Point Lobos, Carmel Mission, First Theatre, First State House, First brick house, Home of Robert Louis Stevenson, Home of Captain Fremont, the Seventeen Mile drive and many other places of note. The trip over will be made by way of Coalinga and King city and the return by Gilroy and over the Pacheco Pass.
They used to get twenty miles on a gallon, but now they can get to heaven on a pint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.