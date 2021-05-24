20 Years Ago
Sunday’s annual event to benefit the Sarah A. Mooney Museum saw most of the tables full, most of the time, with folks chomping on the barbeque prepared by Joe and Kathy Neves. With a string band for background music, games for the kids, and tours of the museum – and lots of hot weather – the day was considered a success by local backers. Aaron Stanton and his brother William Stanton fiddled away while Steve Emanuels and Linda Emanuels played their favorite instruments.
Nine Island School students demonstrstrated outstanding academic, leadership, and social skills to be accepted into the California Junior Scholarship Federation. They are Alyssa Roberts, Lorie Marquez, KayDe Naylon, Amy Rodriguez, Kyle Oliveira, Christopher Coelho. Erica Tafolla, and Kristen Virden.
Leonard J. Schlosser, a member of the Lemoore Police Department’s Volunteers in Policing (VIP) was the winner of the Kings County Peace Officers Association Citizen of the Year award Friday night, in Hanford, at the annual meeting. Jim Chaney, a senior officer with Lemoore, was the local department’s nomination for the “Officer of the Year” award.
25 Years Ago
Lemoore’s entrants in the annual Kings County Homecoming Parade on Saturday rocked the house, bringing home a number of firsts in various competitions and making a fine community showing overall. LHS drum majors Michelle Guy and Josie Moore took first place in the category in Saturday’s Kings County Homecoming Parade while the LHS marching band brought home first place honors in the High School Band; Marching Unit, Color Guard; and Marching Unit, Flat Unit divisions. The Community Float Division was won by Lemoore Naval Air Station with it’s A-4 “Skyhawk” mobile display. The Liberty Middle School drum major, Tim Carden, placed first in the Junior High Drum Major competition.
Quotes…
"Every reform was once a private opinion."
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
It’s a fact… The game of croquet originated in France during the late 1400s.
It’s a fact… About 40 million cats are kept as pets in the United States.
It’s a fact… There are about 4,500 different kinds of crabs.
85 Years Ago
A number of awards were made to Lemoore entries in the annual Homecoming parade, held Friday in Hanford. Joe Bertao, who drove through Lemoore Thursday en route to the scene of the activities, was given the award for the best eight-horse team. Roy Abbott’s four-horse team from the Island was also given an award. Alpha Club, organized U.P.P.E.C. drill team No. 65, were given recognition as the best fraternal drill team in the county.
Night tournament play was discussed Monday evening at a Tennis club meeting held at the City Hall where Miss Ruth Fried, secretary, presided. Lloyd Rhoads and Ruth Peterson, chairmen of matches, will make a schedule of a mixed doubles tournament up this week. Plans for summer matches were announced last week after the high school board authorized installation of electric lights on the two high school courts.
95 Years Ago
Thirty-one students of the Lemoore Union High School will compose the class of 1926. The commencement exercises will be held in the High School Auditorium on Thursday evening June 10. Miss Lylah Blakeley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Blakeley, will be the valedictorian and Miss Marjorie McGlashan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.H. McGlashan, the salutatorian.
In recognition of his fifty years’ work as proofreader and stereotype at the British National Institute for the Blind, John Andrew Ford, who has been blind since youth, has received a message of greeting from King George. To Mr. Ford belongs the proud record of having written the whole of the Bible in Braille by hand – a task which involved some 21,000,000 blows with a hammer.
110 Years Ago
There was a collision at the corner of Heinlen and C streets last night which resulted in badly damaging a buggy driven by Misses Minnie and Clara Rafael. They were driving west on C Street and as they neared the corner of Heinlen, Johnnie Johnson came around the corner and turned east. Before he could control his machine, he smashed into the vehicle, throwing the occupants to the ground, and badly smashing the buggy.
Pull down the blinds! This is a timely suggestion to roomers in a certain lodging house facing on one of the main streets of Lemoore.
120 Years Ago
The following pupils of the ninth grade of the Lemoore grammar school will enter the examinations for graduation: Genevieve Beaver, Gertrude Williams, Bessy Fall, Arthur Campbell, Lena Wells, Clara Dear, Clara Rhoads, Susie Vaughn, Roy May, and Louis Watson.
A Chicago man has shown by court records that one-fourth of the divorces are caused by the wife’s bad cooking.
