20 Years Ago
Three retire from Lemoore High School: Sad but true, Bill Krend, Mr. History, has become Bill Krend fast man about town. No longer will the Lemoore High School teacher’s parking lot be in danger of the Krendmobile’s ever growing oil spot. And no longer will history students cram for History Day projects. Bill Krend after 31 years in the high school classroom has decided to roar on to other places. Joe Aquino, longtime math teacher, has left his teaching post at Lemoore High School after 39 years, citing failing health. He was known to give students and fellow staff members glass etchings he had created. After 38 years of teaching Everette Edha has decided to step not down, but to the side. He will leave his regular teaching position in the Lemoore High School Ag Department but will still teach two classes at the school. LHS principal Mike Cawley says, “He is a prime mover in making the cutting edge of technology available for our students, he always pushed for more.”
30 Years Ago
The city of Lemoore will be entered in the annual booth competition during the annual Kings County Fair, which continues through Sunday at the Kings County Fairgrounds in Hanford. Lemoore’s booth keeps step with the fair’s theme, “Go Hog Wild.” Most of the decorating is the handiwork of Chris Brazil and Patty Tankersley. The fair opened its five-day run Wednesday with its Sober Graduation Night for all high school students in Kings County.
The Fire House Museum, located adjacent to the Lemoore City Hall on Fox Street, is in its final stages of construction, most of the work performed by members of the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department. The firefighters are in the process of collecting $18,000 in donations to defray the expense of materials and supplies.
40 Years Ago
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the West Hills College Lemoore Learning Center will be held next Tuesday, June 2, at the 19th Avenue and Hume (now Cinnamon) Avenue site, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The four classrooms will be built by R.J.B. Construction of Coalinga at the cost of $394,500. West Hills officials feel the Lemoore site will be open by the spring semester of 1982.
Keith Neal of Lemoore was recently named “Giant of the Year” for his performance with the College of the Sequoias men’s track team this season.
85 Years Ago
Grain men of Stratford said yesterday that all the grain will be harvested and off the fields before any high water reaches the Tulare lake section. Water is reported to be low, this week, as harvest of barley and wheat swung into high gear on many of the larger grain tracts. Growers predict a better quality of both barley and wheat then last year’s crop.
Five boys completed their grammar school work and were awarded their diplomas, Thursday night, last week when the Jacob school held its graduation exercises. J.E. Meadows, county superintendent of schools, presented diplomas to Tony Nunes, Manuel Oliveira, Mariano Oliveira, Frank Coelho and Joe Silva.
90 Years Ago
High School athletes from the six San Joaquin Valley counties representing 28 schools, will battle for honors on track and field at the San Joaquin Valley meet to be held at the Lemoore Union High School athlete field Saturday.
Kings county dairymen received a total of $138,454.53 for butterfat delivered to the four creameries of the county for the month of April.
110 Years Ago
The Long Beach Boosters with the municipal band of that city visited Lemoore Monday from 11:20 to 2:30 and gave the people of Lemoore a treat in the way of some fine band music.
Mrs. Wilson, the only lady aeronaut in California, will make a balloon ascension and parachute jump in this city Sunday during the I.D.E.S. celebration.
120 Years Ago
Ellen Boysen, the little daughter of J.T. Boysen, had the honor of particular notice from President Roosevelt during his visit in the Yosemite Valley, for the President, when passing, saw her little face in the crowd and approached her individually and gave her both his hand and his blessing.
James Moore now has his new and up-to-date merry-go-round running at full blast at the corner of Front and D streets. Come yourselves and bring your children. Six rides for 25 cents.
Engineer Watson is engaged in putting up stand-pipes at various points on our streets to facilitate the filling of the city’s sprinkling wagon.
