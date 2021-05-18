20 Years Ago
Jamison High School students know a good thing when they see it. According to students, they have one of the most understanding, fair, and dedicated teachers to ever work with a class. And now the state agrees. Susan Stone has been named the state’s top Continuation Educator of the Year by the California Continuation Education Association for 2000-2001.
Next Thursday and Friday. the American Legion Auxiliary will cover most of the Lemoore — and the nation’s — business districts, offering the red flowers to remind people near Memorial Day of what America’s veterans have done for the country. The income from the annual fund-raising effort goes to the veterans who are hospitalized – and they are the ones who make the poppies. Donate as much as you can. There may not be a more worthwhile cause.
25 Years Ago
Meadow Lane Elementary School hosted its annual Spring Carnival on Saturday, offering a wet and wild experience for all those taking part in the festive event. One major attraction of the day was a dunk tank provided by the SeaBees at Lemoore Naval Air Station. A couple of the most popular dunk-ees of the day were former Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) officer Sgt. Wes Roberts of the Lemoore Police Department, the opening water victim, and Principal Brian Recht, who sat atop the dunk tank three times during the day.
Wood era ends at Lemoore – She has won more games than anybody at the high school level, got her Tiger basketball team into the state finals in 1988, was named California High School Coach of the Year in 1995, and has been a positive role model for the last 20 years. How can you top that? Last week Wood, the Central Section’s best high school girls’ basketball coach, accepted the head coach’s job at Fresno City College.
30 Years Ago
Lemoore District Chamber of Commerce will officially dedicate its new home at 218 West “D” St. in downtown Lemoore during ceremonies scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Thursday. During the ceremonies, to be held at its new home site, members of “Campaign 218,” which successfully raised the necessary money to fund the purchase and renovation of the home, will be recognized.
Kings County’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday threw its support behind upcoming Sober Graduation Night activities across Kings County. Representatives of four of the five high schools were on hand to receive resolutions supporting the event. The supervisors also put their money where their mouths are by donating $250 to each of the schools to help in funding the evening. School representatives shown (in a photo) with Joe Bezerra, chairman of the supervisors were Linda Marvin, Kings Christian School; Becky Handorf, Lemoore High School; Ann Thompson and Mary Berrett, Hanford High School; and Elma Cota, Avenal High School. Corcoran High School also received a resolution and donation. Also attending were supervisors Nick Kinney, Abel Meirelles, Jim Edward, and Joe Hammond, and California Highway Patrol Lt. Danny Gilmore.
“Friends Forever,” a teenage musical with a message about the meaning of true friendship, will be presented at 7 p.m. Sunday at Mary Immaculate Queen School’s O’Doherty Hall. The 13 members off the cast are all local high school and junior high school students representing several churches in the Lemoore area. Director of the play will be Peggy Larey, First Baptist Church in Lemoore; herself a former MGM recording artist, Featured performers are Margaret Badasci, Chad Hall, Kirsten Handorf, Mark Lyon, Jessica Houghton, Michael Harrell, Sara Lyon, and Ben Luis.
95 Years Ago
A jolly picnic was held at the Lake Sunday when the Clawson and Blakeley families together with a number of friends enjoyed the day together. A fine picnic lunch was served at noon, baseball was played for a time, and then all enjoyed a plunge in the big reservoir at the artesian well. Those making up the party were: Mr. and Mrs. Frank Blakeley and sons, of Fresno; Mr. and Mrs. John Neilson and family, of Fresno; Mr. and Mrs. Ambrose Blakeley, Mr. and Mrs. Bud Blakeley and family, Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Blakeley and family, Mr. and Mrs. Hi Clawson, and Alice and Albert, Mrs. E.M. Cadwell, Julius Thomsen, Warren Decious and Billie Efird, all of Lemoore.
Announcement: Commencing Saturday, May 15, Scally’s Lemoore, Calif. Will Issue the Nationally Known “S.&H.” Green Discount Stamp.
Persons run over by automobile balloon tires may escape serious injury, says a motor magazine. Still, the principle of the thing will never make the practice popular.
