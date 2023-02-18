When I am researching the years during WWII, I notice how the tone of the newspaper gets very solemn. There is always so much information about rationing. I can’t imagine what those who were alive in the early '40s went through having food, coffee and gasoline rationed. I included quite of bit of it here because I was in awe of all that was going on. History classes didn’t cover details of this part of story when we learned about WWII when I was in school.
Reading about gasoline rationing took me back recalling a story from my dad about how he and my uncle went from attending Parochial grammar school at St. Rose McCarthy in Hanford to riding the bus to the nearest public school in Armona. Once gasoline was rationed, my grandparents could no longer drive them into town.
Here are a few more interesting things going on this same week as we look back in Lemoore…
With the opening of Lent on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 19, special services were held at St. Peters’ Church. Distribution of the ashes was observed in ceremonies at the 7 and 9 A.M. Masses and an evening Mass at 8 P.M. according to the pastor, the Right Rev. Msgr. James O’Doherty.
Chilling winds whipping out of the northwest in gusts which at times reached an estimated velocity of 40 miles per hour buffeted the Lemoore area yesterday. Clouds of dirt at times reduced visibility on the outskirts of the city as loose soil was picked up by the wind and carried southward. Trees and TV aerials swayed to the sharp gusts but within the city no reports of wind damage were received.
Registration for War Ration Book Two for the entire civilian population of this area will take place during the next week beginning Monday, February 22nd.
“The registration sites will be the grammar school in your locale,” J. R. Newton, ration board chairman said today...”It is emphasized that in no sense will there be a penalty for having an excess of canned foods on hand. Yes---the War Ration Books will be tailored in accordance with the point value of your declaration, but this is not a penalty. Rather it is an evening up of the food stock in our country so again everyone may have an ample supply. “It is recognized that there have been numerous cases of canned goods hoarding and these persons’ attention is directed to the heavy penalties that attach to giving of false information on the Consumer Declaration sheet,” the Ration chairman concluded.
The registration of the War Ration Book Two is to be handled through the elementary schools. In order that this may be carried out efficiently the following instructions are briefly summarized:
- All should register other than members of the armed forces being fed at military establishments.
- Before registering, the head of each family must fill out a Consumer Declaration, describing the excess coffee and canned foods on hand.
- The Declaration may be secured from the Ration Board Office at the City Hall, or by clipping the copy from this newspaper.
- The Declaration, together with the Ration Books Number One of the family are taken to the school.
- At the school, stamps for excess coffee and canned goods will be removed and Ration Books Number Two will be issued for each member of your family.
- Go to the school where you registered for gasoline unless you have moved since the gasoline rationing registration.
In the high wind storm of Wednesday, February 9, the slide on the Washington school grounds was blown down. Fortunately the pupils were all in their class rooms at the time.
Lemoore Dollar Days. Let Everyone plan to come to Lemoore Friday and Saturday, February 17 and 18. Lemoore merchants are offering unsurpassed bargains for these two days. Read all the ads in this issue of The Lemoore Advance, and then make the rounds of the stores. This is a Town-Wide Sale, and there are no better bargains in the Valley.
Fire Dept to Consider New Truck Tonight- At the regular meeting of the Lemoore Fire Department that is to be held tonight at the Fire Hall, there is to be a representative of the American La Franc Fire Equipment Co., and a committee from the City Trustees, and the matter of purchasing a new fire truck will be considered.