Donna Galletti

When I am researching the years during WWII, I notice how the tone of the newspaper gets very solemn.  There is always so much information about rationing. I can’t imagine what those who were alive in the early '40s went through having food, coffee and gasoline rationed.   I included quite of bit of it here because I was in awe of all that was going on.  History classes didn’t cover details of this part of story when we learned about WWII when I was in school.

Reading about gasoline rationing took me back recalling a story from my dad about how he and my uncle went from attending Parochial grammar school at St. Rose McCarthy in Hanford to riding the bus to the nearest public school in Armona. Once gasoline was rationed, my grandparents could no longer drive them into town.

Here are a few more interesting things going on this same week as we look back in Lemoore…

