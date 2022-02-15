20 Years Ago
Happy Valentine’s Day to all who have been hit by Cupid’s arrow. February has arrived with a taste of spring. This is the month of love, presidential birthdays, Mardi Gras and Ash Wednesday. There is a lot of ground to cover and not much space so let’s get to it. Super Bowl Sunday saw the Boston Patriots upset the Rams. At least this year the game was more exciting than the commercials. Steve Taylor, gin manager at Stratford Growers, bought a new pickup truck recently. He says he is getting ready to pull cotton trailers into the gin and needed a pickup that could do the job. Lemoore Elementary will hold its annual pancake breakfast on March 2. Remember that there is an election next month. March 5 is primary day so remember to get out and vote. You can’t complain if you don’t do your part and vote. Your vote can make a difference.
25 Years Ago
Island resident Doris Johns vividly recalls memories of the flood of 1950 and is comparing it with what is happening today in rural Lemoore. Johns lives in the area of 23rd Avenue and Lacey Boulevard. She said in the 1950 flood the levee broke on the ranch right across from her property. With two hours notice, Doris and late husband Doyle were warned of impending waters, “We got a cotton trailer and took all the main furniture out and a few appliances,” Johns said. They stored their belongings in a neighbor’s barn and moved in with Doris’ sister to wait out the rising water. Looking at the present situation, Johns said things are much better. “It (the river) was better patrolled this time, I think,” she said. “They really have it organized.” Pre-flood precautions include a 24-hour patrol by Kings River Conservation District employees and a hot line to call for updates on conditions.
30 Years Ago
Lemoore’s Lynn Atkinson, Kings County’s newest Superior Court Judge, played to a standing-room-only crowd on Monday as he took the oath of office in the Superior Court Building in Hanford. Atkinson, longtime Lemoore attorney, was appointed to the Superior Court bench by Gov. Pete Wilson last month. Atkinson fills a berth left vacant when Tim Buckley, also a Lemoore native, was appointed to the fifth District Court of Appeals in December, 1990.
60 Years Ago
Construction of the new Lincoln Market on Bush Street near 19th Avenue is progressing as expected, according to the Lee brothers, owners.
First semester honor roll at Lemoore High School was released this week. The list included four students who made straight A’s. They are senior John Jones; sophomores, Jean Dawdy, Marie Nyarady, and Joan Yenger; freshman, Diane Wilson.
The Lemoore High School Tigers varsity basketball team started the second half of South Sequoia League play leading the league. Team members are Charles Fletcher, Ray Wilson, Doug Reinhardt, Jon Van Leer, Dick Lee, Lynn Irons, Tom Smith, Jerry Devine, Ken Kelley, and Vernon Poole.
80 Years Ago
Most of the first-graders at Central Union School are absent from studies because of the measles.
Between 70 and 80 Lemoore air raid wardens are in attendance each week, when on Monday and Friday evenings a course of training lessons in first aid, fire fighting, bomb control, and similar problems is administered, headed by Fire Chief Bob Long, who is assisted by C.S. Phipps, Carl Poindexter, and S.H. Ross.
That the locally owned and operated Kings County Creamery is one of the most vital factors in Lemoore’s economic structure is evidenced by the report issued by the association for the year 1941. Manager John B, Lewis, addressing the annual meeting of stockholders yesterday at the IDES hall here, reported the volume of business in dollars amounted to approximately $1,500,000. This represents an increase close to 50 per cent over the business in 1940.
Trees for parkways and private plantings for every citizen may be ordered at the office of the city clerk in the city hall for the annual tree-planting project of the LUHS Boys’ Federation. Sycamore, Modesto ash, and fruitless mulberry trees are available.
95 Years Ago
Nine Boy Scouts, including James Burke, Vernon Chinn, Bert Garey, Walter Nichols, Worthy Thomas, Jack Peterson, Alvin Sanborn, and Kenneth Stratton, went to Fresno Friday and dismantled the log cabin they had constructed the previous week.