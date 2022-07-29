Eleven cotton farmers from the southeastern United States came to Kings County on July 10 to exchange farming techniques with farmers from our area. Since its inception, the tour has allowed 400 farmers to take part in the exchange of ideas. This year, among the farmers taking part in this tour is local Lemoore farmer Gregg Pedersen, a third- generation farmer who farms approximately 2200 acres around Lemoore. Some of the differences the southeastern farmers noted between their cotton farming and the farming done here was the cleanliness of the fields. Another difference is the yield. Both farmers noted that a good yield in the south east was about a bale and a half per acre compared with three bales here.
Captain Carden of the Lemoore City Police presented the Lemoore City Council with the Lemoore City Police’s first graduating class from its volunteer Citizen’s Academy in the Lemoore City Council Meeting Room on Wednesday, July 15. Carden said “It was really interesting to see the different age groups working together.” Carden was referring to the fact that this first class included people of various occupations and ages including four members of the police's Explorers group. The Explorers group is an organization of 14 to 20 year olds, interested in learning about the community and how the police interact with it.
A new and welcome addition to Lemoore’s recreational facilities is the new recreation center, Lemoore Bowl, for which the inaugural evening is slated next Saturday, July 25. The modern center, operated by Bill and Lance Troxler will feature bowling and other games, a place to lounge and meet friends, while an up-to-date fountain and confectionery will add further attraction. Six sleek hardwood alleys will be ready for bowlers on Saturday evening. Lemoore Bowl is located in the former Lemoore Hotel building on 324 D Street leased by the Troxler brothers. The new sports center is completely air conditioned.
Monday, September 10, on which Admission Day will be celebrated, the Commercial Club of Fresno, are planning a big get-together day for the central California counties, and an invitation was extended to the people of Lemoore, through Mr. Horstman, of the Toledo Scales Co. of Fresno, who was in Lemoore on Tuesday and asked the Advance to extend the invitation to the people of Lemoore. Mr. Horstman suggested one thing, that we believe to be a good idea for this and other occasions. Let our people wear a Lemoore badge to advertise our little city wherever we go. If we are ashamed of our city, let’s either move out or fix it.
Fred Newton’s barn was in danger early Monday morning when lightening, striking a few feet from the structure started a blaze. Farm hands, who were asleep in the barn, were awakened by the crash, and they checked the fire before it gained much headway. The damage was slight.
The Lemoore Union High School building, which the trustees and those interested think has become too small for the growing school, and the latest requirements for efficiency in mental and physical education, An election has been called to vote bonds to raise funds to build a high school that will keep pace, not only with the growing demands of our local institution, but with other up-to-date cities as well.
Lemoore has received merited praise for her patriotism as expressed in the number of her young men who are volunteering for the Army, and especially the Marine Corps. Ours are the boys who mean business when they enter the service. They are enlisting where they are assured of real action, where they can get an opportunity to “go get der Kaiser.” Lemoore has furnished more men for the United States Marine Corps during the past two months, in proportion to its size, than any other city in the San Joaquin Valley.