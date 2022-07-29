Betty Bowden

25 Years Ago

Eleven cotton farmers from the southeastern United States came to Kings County on July 10 to exchange farming techniques with farmers from our area. Since its inception, the tour has allowed 400 farmers to take part in the exchange of ideas. This year, among the farmers taking part in this tour is local Lemoore farmer Gregg Pedersen, a third- generation farmer who farms approximately 2200 acres around Lemoore. Some of the differences the southeastern farmers noted between their cotton farming and the farming done here was the cleanliness of the fields. Another difference is the yield.  Both farmers noted that a good yield in the south east was about a bale and a half per acre compared with three bales here. 

Captain Carden of the Lemoore City Police presented the Lemoore City Council with the Lemoore City Police’s first graduating class from its volunteer Citizen’s Academy in the Lemoore City Council Meeting Room on Wednesday, July 15. Carden said “It was really interesting to see the different age groups working together.” Carden was referring to the fact that this first class included people of various occupations and ages including four members of the police's Explorers group. The Explorers group is an organization of 14 to 20 year olds, interested in learning about the community and how the police interact with it.

