Donna Galletti

A few things I read this week brought recollections to mind that caused me to do a further bit of homework.

I was familiar with SCICON but needed a reminder on what it stood for which was Science and Conservation. I attended a similar program in the sixth grade at Jefferson Elementary School in Hanford. But it was called Outdoor Education and we went to Camp Redwood in early October.

In reference to the Cub Scout Den mother’s letter to the editor I further learned: “Effective July 1, 1963, the Lemoore Advance will publish the first issue of The Golden Eagle, a newspaper to be distributed to Navy personnel and families living on Naval Air Station, Lemoore, and in nearby communities.”

