A few things I read this week brought recollections to mind that caused me to do a further bit of homework.
I was familiar with SCICON but needed a reminder on what it stood for which was Science and Conservation. I attended a similar program in the sixth grade at Jefferson Elementary School in Hanford. But it was called Outdoor Education and we went to Camp Redwood in early October.
In reference to the Cub Scout Den mother’s letter to the editor I further learned: “Effective July 1, 1963, the Lemoore Advance will publish the first issue of The Golden Eagle, a newspaper to be distributed to Navy personnel and families living on Naval Air Station, Lemoore, and in nearby communities.”
I so enjoy reading about all the tidbits about where people in town traveled to, who they went to visit, as well as who came to visit them, so I included a couple here.
I found it amazing that just as we are hopeful our February utility bills will be cheaper, not much had changed from 95 years ago when the hope was for the same thing as we look back in Lemoore….
The Sarah A. Mooney Museum Board is waiting for the woven coverlet that has been ordered, to be sold to members and friends of the Museum this spring. The coverlet will depict local landmarks of historical interest and is centered with the museum.
The Kings County Probation Department is creating an Explorer Post. Youth between the ages of 14 and 20 are encouraged to attend orientation to learn of what a Probation Explorer is all about.
It was raining at SCICON Camp on Thursday, Feb. 19, but that didn’t seem to bother the over 100 students from schools throughout California as they hiked, hammered, and learned about the environment. Among the students taking part in the experience were students from Mrs. McPhearson’s 6th grade class at Meadow Lane School.
VA-93 returns home next week after 11 months on the USS Midway.
The Blue Blazers of VA-93, after an extended WESTPAC deployment will return to the United States March 3. VA-93 returns home with a new commanding officer, CDR Doug Clarke, who’s the squadron’s third commanding officer this cruise.
A letter to the Editor directed to Ralph McKay, Publisher:
Dear Mr. McKay: Mrs. Kapfman and the Cub Scouts of Den 8 and I would like to again express our thanks for the tour you led Thursday through The Advance plant. Each of us enjoyed seeing the equipment you demonstrated and described so well. We learned a great deal and especially enjoyed reading our “Golden Eagle” waiting for us that day at home. Sincerely, Constance Clarke, Den Mother
Mr. & Mrs. Jack Hartley recently arrived in Lemoore from San Diego where Hartley has been attending naval engineering school. The navy man is now on leave before reporting to Norfolk, Va. Mrs. Hartley will reside in this vicinity until his return.
Winning handilyon Tuesday afternoon from Riverdale High School were the fast-improving LUHS Tiger quintet. In a game which was played principally by Lemoore second-stringers and subs the local A’s defeated Riverdale by a score of 48-33.
The Stamp Club met Friday night at the country home of Mr. & Mrs. Siegfried north of Lemoore. Members viewed albums and traded stamps, and made final plans for the completion of the stamp booklets. The group plans to meet in Lemoore on March 18. Fifteen members were present.
Electric rates to be voluntarily reduced. New rate scheduled providing for substantially lower charges for household electric service have been filed by the San Joaquin Light & Power Corporation, the Great Western Power Co. of California, Midland Counties Public Service Corporation, and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. If the schedules are immediately approved by the Commission, the rates applying to ordinary home service such as lighting will become effective March 1. These rates, it is estimated by power company officers, will mean an average reduction in the consumer’s monthly bills of about 10 per cent.
Mrs. W.H. Sippel and Mrs. P. McBride returned the latter part of the week from Los Angeles by train. Mr. Sippel and Mr. McBride started to make the return trip by auto but were compelled to abandon their purpose at Newhall and return on the train.