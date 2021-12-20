20 Years Ago
A project to help traffic flow along 18th and Jersey avenues will begin in earnest June of 2002. According to Tony Gomes, county road supervisor, the project will result in a complete traffic signal at the intersection of Jersey and 18th avenues, widening and addition of lanes on Jersey between 18th and 17th avenues, and a third lane on 18th Avenue north to Jackson Avenue.
According to statistics from California’s Department of Conservation, prime farm land in Kings County is still being lost, but at a slower rate than in previous years. The Farmland Mapping and Monitoring Program shows 695 acres of land converted to urban use from 1998-2000. This is down from the 1,016 acres of land converted to urban use in the previous two-year mapping of 1996-1998.
30 Years Ago
Marion Wilson, a veteran member of the Lemoore Union High School District board of trustees and a longtime educator in Kings County, has been installed as LUHSD president for 1992.
Lemoore and Kings County lost one of its oldest and most outstanding citizens last week with the passing of Annibal Foster “Nigs” Borges. The 96-year-old lifetime resident of California – the last 88 years in Lemoore – is of Portuguese descent, his parents coming to California from the Azores. He was one of three remaining Lemoore residents who saw duty in the military during World War I, serving with the 17th Calvary Veterinarians Corps in France, caring for the horses of the unit. The other two survivors are Berry Gilcrease and Clarence Holmes.
35 Years Ago
The federal 55-mile per-hour maximum speed limit, enacted 12 years ago to save energy during the Arab oil boycott, has long since achieved that purpose. It’s time to replace it with a workable, enforceable law.
Whether sidewalks within Lemoore should be contiguous with the curb and gutter (“monolithic”) or separated from the street by a planting strip (“parkway”), occupied the Lemoore Planning Commission Monday night. Currently, Lemoore has examples of both sidewalk styles. Sometimes the two types abut, presenting a confusing arrangement for pedestrians. Among those disadvantages for the parkway concept cited by public works administrator David Wlaschin are: Street signs can be difficult to see if trees and shrubs are not kept pruned. Tree roots tend to raise the curb, gutter, and sidewalk, or invade utility lines. The shorter driveways of corner lots can force parked vehicles to encroach on sidewalks. Property owners can be reluctant to maintain the parking strips. Commissioner Sheryl Costa noted, “Toddlers playing on a (monolithe) sidewalk can fall off the curb and into the street. I personally want to see planting strips.”
A Lemoore man will be spinning the Big Wheel at the California Lottery studio in Sacramento this weekend. Ramon M. Castro had his winning “Entry” ticket chosen from among thousands received by the Lottery office. “A man came in (Tuesday) and was thanking me. I didn’t know why (then),” says Pam Gomez, daughter of the owner of Joe’s Market of Stratford where the winning ticket was purchased. “We’ve been waiting a long time for someone to be a big-time winner. I think this is pretty neat.” Castro is guaranteed a minimum prize of $10,000.
Caroling for donations of food and cash for the Christian Aid Christmas basket drive were the children from the Lakeview Apartments, 333 Cinnamon Dr. Following the two-day collection last week, the youths were treated to pizza and soda by the apartment management.
80 Years Ago
Lemoore’s first black out, a practice affair in coordination with Lemoore Flying school, and called by air base officials, took place at approximately 9 o’clock last evening. The sudden wailing of the siren atop the water tower in Lemoore heralded the alert, as most Lemooreans woke up to the fact that this was “it.” The black out caught folks completely by surprise.
100 Years Ago
The state Veterans Training act is in force today and applications will be received after today. This measure was authorized by the Veterans’ education act passed by the last legislature and provides a program of rehabilitation of former soldiers of the world war. The measure is understood to provide for loans to assist veterans to purchase homes and farms, in addition to taking care of his securing education for any vocation he may select.
The rain which has been prevalent here for the past two days is bringing joy to the hearts of the whole community and ranchers in particular. At eight o’clock this morning the rain had registered almost exactly one inch in the two rain gauges with which the city is blessed, and the precipitation was showing signs of continuing through the day.
