20 Years Ago
It may not be night, and people driving past this flock of sheep Saturday on SR41 near Grangeville Boulevard may not be trying to get to sleep counting sheep, but there were enough white and fluffy ones, along with a black sheep or two, to put any insomniac to sleep. The annual migration of sheep from the high Sierras to warmer forage in the valley is another sign that winter is almost here.
30 Years Ago
Admiral James B. Busey IV, United States Navy, retired, has been named deputy secretary of the U.S. Dept. of Transportation. Busey served 37 years in the Navy, including tours at Lemoore Naval Station where he was Commanding Officer from October, 1975 to January, 1978.
Four Lemoore residents were members of the recent fall graduating class of the College of the Sequoias nursing program. Lemoore residents in the group were Gina Altamirano, Ronnette Daulton, Soledad De Leon, and Helen Royston. Four other Kings County residents were also members of the registered nursing class. They were Melanie Gutierrez of Corcoran and Celinita Coluag, Rose Lines, and Colleen Raeber, all of Hanford.
35 Years Ago
Nine Kings Swim Club members will depart Friday (Dec. 26) to participate at the International Friendship Swim Meet in the European country of the Netherlands. Teams from the U.S., Netherlands, France, West Germany, and Belgium are participating in the event. The KSC members taking part are Mike Martin, Greg Davies, Mike Hays, Bill Strum, Tim Shaw, A. Hofmans, Shannon Verboon, Lori Lasek, and Henie Hofmans.
The West Hills College and Community choral class under the direction of Mary Ellen Foote will combine with piano classes under the direction of Cathy Douglas to present a Christmas Concert and Recital Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. The musicale will be held in the social hall of the United Presbyterian Church, B and Heinlen streets. The public is invited to attend.
75 Years Ago
“The Night Before Christmas” in hilarious playlet form was presented for guests of Lemoore Post No. 100 and the Auxiliary last night at the annual Christmas party given for members and their families. Mrs. Alton Chinn acted as narrator and was assisted by the following cast: Mmes. Betty Christy, Lena Holmes, Ruth Funk, MaryJo Downing, and Marjorie McDougall.
95 Years Ago
The Christmas party given by Troop 2, Boy Scouts of America, at the Lemoore Hall on Wednesday evening was one of the big events in the Christmas week. Not so large as some perhaps in point of attendance but big in the sense that the boys were giving a practical illustration of one of the cardinal scout virtues: that of doing a good turn daily. On Wednesday night the boys entertained 37 boys not members of the order and showed them a royally good time. As a fitting climax to the good cheer of the evening Scout Alvin Sanborn on behalf of the members of Troop 2 presented Scoutmaster Cy Reed with a wrist watch as a token of their appreciation of his labors for the scouts and as a memento of their regard for him.
D.A. Horner of the Standard Oil Sub Station, is another radio fan who has been able to get Japan on his 3-tube regenerative set and listened in on a program for about 20 minutes.
The two groups of Campfire Girls will sing carols Christmas eve, in front of homes where there are lighted candles in the windows. The girls will start singing at 6 o’clock.
100 Years Ago
California is the leading state in the Union in the production of vegetables, according to a report by the University College of Agriculture. During the year 1920, California lead all other states in the amount of shipments of asparagus, celery, cantaloups, lettuce, onions, and spinach; third in green peas and tomatoes; fifth In green beans; seventh in watermelons; tenth in cucumbers; and thirteenth in green corn. Averaging all these vegetables outputs totals with the production of the country, California ranks first.
Liberty Theatre – Friday and Sat. – Captured and Carried away! That’s what happens to all the countless thousands who are reading this startling book. A story of stolen love, that has sent a new thrill through the English speaking world -.Filmed in a blaze of barbaric splender and sweeping through unforgettable events. “The Sheik” with Agnes Ayres and Rudolph Valentino – A George Melford Production – A Paramount Picture -Friday also a two-reel Western – Saturday also a two-reel Special comedy – Admission 11c and 39c, war tax included,
