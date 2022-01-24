20 Years Ago
Carolyn Arcino was sitting at the back table Friday night doing one of her many volunteer things – this time it was hawking Chamber beverage tickets – volunteer things that made her a popular choice for the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year honor awards at the banquet Friday. Before last year’s honoree, Ed Martin, finished reading a list of Arcino’s volunteer chores, everyone in the crowd of 200 knew who the pick was.
The cannon guarding the Lemoore Veterans Hall, returned to its place in as-good-as-new condition on Tuesday, will be the guest of honor this Friday at 4 p.m. for a rededication ceremony, according to Lemoore City Manager Steve Froberg. The cannon suffering from age and weather has been renovated by local people and funds.
25 Years Ago
When it rains, it pours. At least that was the case last Wednesday, Jan. 15, as downtown Lemoore felt the brunt of an isolated cloudburst which dropped some three-quarters of an inch of rain in less than an hour. The end result was a lake of sorts along D Street as residents sloshed their way through ankle deep water and plowed through flooded streets at the end of an otherwise normal business day.
The Lemoore Naval Air Station Chapel was alive and “Jammin’ with Jesus” on Wednesday, Jan. 15, as a celebration took place to honor the memory of slain civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Reverend Amos C. Brown, senior pastor of the Third Baptist Church in San Francisco and himself a highly motivated civil rights activist, was the keynote speaker for the event.
35 Years Ago
Island School Citizens of the Week are Tim Oliveira and Vicente Galvan, kindergarten; Tommy Rhoads, first grade; Traci Oliveira, second grade; Steven Fraley, third grade; and Renee Edwards, fourth grade.
70 Years Ago
Colds, virus infections, and influenza have taken their toll of the daily attendance figures at Central Union Elementary School, it was reported this week by Mrs. Hazel Fowler, principal.
Final services were conducted Wednesday for Thomas F. Rhoads, who was born on the Henry Rhoads (ranch) in 1881 near the El Adobe Rancho de los Robles. He was the grand nephew of Daniel Rhoads, who built El Adobe Rancho and one of the rescuers of the Donner Party tragedy in 1847.
Every Friday is “Defense Stamp Day” at the Lemoore elementary schools, when local youngsters of grammar school age bring their collected dimes for the purchase of defense stamps. The plan was inaugurated on January 9, when the students purchased $92.75 worth of the patriotic emblems to place in their booklets. All pupils are urged to participate in the weekly plan, and on the second Friday which it was observed, January 16, the young people of the district purchased $111.35 worth of stamps.
The first two of a group of nurses, Miss Merle Henley and Miss Helen Praytor, both second lieutenants in the Army Nursing Corps, reported to the Air Corps Basic Flying School, Lemoore, January 20, where they will take up their duties in the large new post hospital. Lieut. Henley, a native of Lemoore, entered the service from the California Hospital in Los Angeles, where she had ten years’ experience. She is a graduate of Lemoore schools and took her training in a Los Angeles hospital. She later spent a year at the Wilcox Memorial hospital at Kauai, Territory of Hawaii. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D.L. Henley of this city.
Old yarn, used yarn, unraveled yarn is what the Red Cross workers in Lemoore would like to get lots of. Providing, of course, you haven’t a hoard of unused skeins you’d like to donate to a worthy cause. Local workers have knitted up a good deal of available yarn from Red Cross Distribution points and in order not to slow up production they’ll be very happy if you’ll unravel all those old sweaters and scarves and things, and bring the results in to the Red Cross rooms. Laundering prior to unraveling is recommended, since reversing the process results in a bottle neck that may continue for days.
90 Years Ago
Another Boy Scout troop for Lemoore is in the process of organization under the leadership of Alvin Sanborn and Albert Nichols, and accompanied by Frank Stratton, Clarence Short, Kenneth Stratton, Louis Vargas, James Burke, Billie Harp, Melvin Villa, George Truckell, and Max Wright, journeyed to the Coalinga plunge, Sunday, where they took their Scout tests in swimming.
