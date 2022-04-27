20 Years Ago
Much of the downtown area will be closed most of the day Saturday for the second annual Pizza Festival, according to Lemoore Police Department Commander Jeff Laws. “We’ll have extra officers and our bicycle patrol on duty downtown to help people on D Street,” he said. “Come on down and walk if you’re close enough,” Laws suggested.
The Kings County Museum at Burris Park will host a slide presentation on Portuguese pioneers on Sunday. Entitled “Beloved Emigrants: Portuguese Pioneers in Kings County,” the slide presentation was researched and assembled by Adrienne Serps Alston. Highlighted are such immigrants as Peter Joseph Sarmento, from Pico Island in the Azores, whose flocks once grazed at the present-day site of the Hanford Civic Auditorium. Manuel and Candeleria Luis homesteaded and farmed at the site of the present-day St. Bridgid’s Catholic Church. They later opened the Buffalo Saloon and helped in the foundation of the luxurious Artesia Hotel.
30 Years Ago
Rita Bowen used the only recorded birdie of the day to capture first place in the Lemoore Golf Course Women’s Club Easter Ham Shoot held recently at the Lemoore Municipal Golf Course. Runner-up honors in overall competition went to club president Frances Groves, followed by Mary Beede and Eleanor Swearingen. Pat Ehda won the “Pot of Gold” on the No. 4 hole while Margaret DeBaets was the winner on the No. 11 hole.
55 Years Ago
Word comes that federal officers have been notified and are aroused at vandalism which occurred Tuesday night in the lobby of the Post Office. A wall-mounted ash tray, with cover and bucket, was stolen by someone who may not have realized that taking post office property is a federal offense and punishable by very severe penalties. Postmaster Roger Knoblock states that it is highly probable he will be ordered to close the post office lobby at 6 p.m. which would result in considerable inconvenience to the entire community. If the stolen fixtures are returned, there will be no need for visits here of federal men.
80 Years Ago
During the week of May 4, the first War Ration Books will be issued. An application should be made for every man, woman, and child, (exceptions—men living in Army camps, etc.)
Contributions to United China Relief are being made this week and next by Lemooreans. F.L. Lee, well known Lemoore business man, is chairman of the local campaign. In inviting local people to contribute to the nation-wide drive, a spokesman for the local committee stated, “In 1918 the U.S. asked China for $100,000 for war relief work in Europe. China responded with a million and a half. Now the tables are turned, and China is in desperate need of food and medical supplies. Over five million of her people have perished in the war with Japan. Because of the present foreign exchange rate, your contribution will be multiplied many times in purchasing power.”
90 Years Ago
Agreements between trustees of the various county elementary school districts and the grand jury, held last week at the county court house, are being examined by local school authorities with a view of determining the changes that will be necessary in each case to put them into effect. A salary range for teachers, other than principals or special teachers, from $1,250 to $1,400 was agreed upon at the meeting in Hanford last week. This is a reduction of from $100 to $200 in many of the salaries of teachers in the county. An outstanding development is the fact that the Lemoore grammar school has for the past four years been putting even a lower salary range than that recommended into effect. This is in spite of the fact that attendance has increased and the work of the school, judged by marks made by eighth grade pupils in county wide tests, is second to none in the county.
Flags of fifty nations will flutter from the ramparts of Olympic Stadium when President Hoover, speaking before a mixed multitude, proclaims the games of the Xth-Olympiad open on the afternoon of July 20. Two thousand athletes, representing the athletic prowess of every important country, will be in the line of march during the spectacular Parade of Nations. The 1932 Olympic celebration will open with a dazzling flare of pageantry. During the succeeding 16 days and nights, competitions will be held in 14 branches of sports, namely track and field, boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, fencing, field hockey, cycling, Modern Pentathlon, yachting, swimming and diving, gymnastics, rowing, equestrian sports, and shooting.